PANOS Brands chose CPGToolBox for its Trade Promotion Management solution

KENNESAW, Ga., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPGToolBox, a leader in trade spend management, optimization and forecasting solutions is pleased to announce PANOS Brands' addition to its client roster. The maker of a variety of premium natural, specialty, and organic foods joins a growing number of Consumer Goods companies who rely on CPGToolBox's easy-to-use TPx solution to drive more profitable trade promotions.

Jim Davock, Chief Sales Officer of Panos Brands, states: "CPGToolBox has given our internal stakeholders access to sales plans and forecasts, providing transparency and fostering collaboration. We now have visibility to our total trade promotion investment as well as sales volume forecast and can see the immediate impact of changes to the plan, This keeps us on track to meet our sales and efficiency goals."

"PANOS had the experience, the knowledge, and the appetite across the organization, but they needed a solution quickly. We helped them set up their business practices during implementation and harvest insights with true data integration," says Connie Whitehouse, VP of Business Applications at CPGToolBox. "The team at PANOS is impressive, and our partnership continues to grow and evolve as we get deeper into the insights that the solution provides."

"I would definitely recommend CPGToolBox to other organizations. The hands-on customer support is superb, and they continue to serve as a partner in helping us improve and fine-tune our volume, financial, and trade effectiveness…THEY GET IT", concludes Mr. Davock.

About PANOS Brands

PANOS brands® is a consumer products foods company that manages a unique portfolio of shelf stable and perishable specialty food and beverage brands across multiple categories and channels. "P.A.N.O.S." is an acronym that precisely defines the company's mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the U.S and Canada. Included in its portfolio are Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free cheeses, KA-ME, a comprehensive line of authentic Asian food products, Walden Farms calorie-free specialties, Sesmark wholesome crackers, MI-DEL cookies, and Allergen Safe pie crusts, and Amore Italian cooking pastes, ready-to-eat pouched vegetables, and Organic legumes, Chatfield's premium and Allergen Safe baking products, Tap 'n Apple spreads, Mr. Sprinkles festive dessert toppings, and new, Better Than Milk vegan dairy free plant-based drinks.

About CPGToolBox

CPGToolBox delivers easy-to-use TPx solutions that help Consumer Goods companies drive revenue growth by increasing the efficiency of their trade spend budgets. CPGToolBox solutions can be deployed quickly and easily, allowing Consumer Goods companies to be effective with their trade spend programs in less time. For more information, visit https://www.cpgtoolbox.com/success/.

