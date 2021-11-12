Divergence Academy Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized DFW-based Divergence Academy as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor yesterday.

Sravan Ankaraju, CEO and Founder of Texas-based Divergence Academy presents United States Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (TX-24) with a personalized copy of his newly-released book about the tech economy, Hackers and Heroes.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans. Divergence Academy earned the organization's gold medal for their efforts to upskill and hire veterans in 2021.

The Addison educational institution celebrated receipt of the HIRE Vets Medallion Award with a Veterans' Day celebration today in honor of their many veteran students, graduates, business partners and instructors. Held on Divergence Academy's campus, the event was attended by Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne and Addison's Mayor Pro Tempore Guillermo Quintanilla.

"Many veterans returning to civilian life express a desire to upskill to build a better life for themselves, and our courses take them to that next level," said Divergence Academy CEO and Founder, Sravan Ankaraju. "Especially at the inflection point we're experiencing today, with ransomware attacks rampant on companies of all sizes, Divergence is in a unique position—graduating talented veterans prepared to meet the growing demand."

Divergence Academy joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that veterans have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

About Divergence Academy

Established in 2014, Divergence Academy was the first data science-focused institution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Since its founding, it has catered to hundreds of diverse learners in the area looking to upskill and reskill themselves for a new or better career. The vocational school stays on top of emerging technologies by designing its programs with a strong focus on Cloud, Cybersecurity and AI. More information can be found at www.Divergence.one.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.

