Bloomingdale's Celebrates Its "Give Happy" Holiday Unveiling With Bebe Rexha On November 18

The retailer announces the return of its iconic holiday unveiling event at its 59th Street flagship with a special performance from singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, and festive activations launching throughout the store

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the spirt of its "Give Happy" campaign, Bloomingdale's is giving the gift of holiday cheer to its hometown of New York City with the return of its iconic holiday unveiling event on November 18, with a special performance from Diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha. The celebration will take place at Bloomingdale's 59th Street flagship, Bebe Rexha will perform her hit songs "In the Name of Love", and "Meant To Be", along with the holiday classic, "The Christmas Song". The event is open to the public, who can attend by registering here: bloomingdalesholidaywindowunveil2021.eventbrite.com.

The celebration will continue with additional festivities presented by Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, including the reveal of Bloomingdale's famous holiday window displays, additional performances throughout the store from the Broadway Sinfonietta and Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir, and the launch of holiday activations and experiences.

The evening will conclude with the unveiling of Bloomingdale's renowned holiday windows on Lexington Avenue. This year's "Give Happy" windows embody the cheer and optimism of the holiday campaign, with an explosion of brilliant colors in six holiday scenes across the Lexington Avenue windows. The event will also kick off a series of season-long experiences at Bloomingdale's 59th Street bringing to life its "Give Happy" holiday campaign, including: a reimagined Santaland, designer holiday table auction benefitting DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS), food and beverage pop-ups, and more.

"Every year, we look forward to our holiday unveiling event as a gift to our customers and the city of New York. And, this year, we are even more excited to come back together and celebrate," said Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale's. "And, with the launch of our many exciting experiences in store and online, there is so much for our customers to discover all season long."

59TH STREET FLAGSHIP HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES

The holiday unveiling event on November 18 will mark the start of several holiday activations at Bloomingdale's 59th Street running throughout the holiday season, including:

DIFFA "Holiday By Design" Designer Holiday Table Auction ( November 18 – December 9 ) : Get inspiration for your holiday table and join Bloomingdale's in giving back to the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA). The country's best interior designers, along with Bloomingdale's favorite home brands, have teamed up with DIFFA to create 12 extraordinarily over-the-top tablescapes to be auctioned to benefit DIFFA. Designers include Nate Berkus , David Rockwell , and Lizzie Tisch x LTD by Robert Verdi , with products from top brands like Baccarat, Bernadaud, Juliska, L'Objet, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford , and Wedgwood. DIFFA grants to organizations providing treatment, education, and assistance for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, hunger, and mental health issues. Visit November 18 to view the tables online, and place your bid to take home the ultimate entertaining tablescape for your holiday celebrations. The auction closes on December 9 , and the tables will remain on display until December 12 . Location: 4 th Floor : Get inspiration for your holiday table and joinin giving back to the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA). The country's best interior designers, along withfavorite home brands, have teamed up with DIFFA to create 12 extraordinarily over-the-top tablescapes to be auctioned to benefit DIFFA. Designers includeandwith products from top brands like Baccarat, Bernadaud, Juliska, L'Objet, Royal Copenhagen,, and Wedgwood. DIFFA grants to organizations providing treatment, education, and assistance for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, homelessness, hunger, and mental health issues. Visit https://www.charitybuzz.com/bloomingdales startingto view the tables online, and place your bid to take home the ultimate entertaining tablescape for your holiday celebrations. The auction closes on, and the tables will remain on display until. Location: 4Floor

Santaland, Presented by Klarna (Weekends November 18 – December 24 ) – Snap a photo with Santa Claus in a private 20-minute meet and greet. Presented by Klarna, guests can select a traditional ""North Pole"" setting or a special ""South Pole" setting for their holiday photo. All appointments will receive a complimentary digital and print photo, as well as a special holiday face mask and sweet treat. Visitors can also decorate the sweater of the collectible Bloomingdale's Little Brown Bear, and enjoy a pet primp station on select weekends. RSVP: Available by appointment only, contact the Visitor's Center to book your time. Location: Holiday Trim Shop, 6 th Floor .

"Give Happy" Lounge with Custom Gift Wrap Station, Presented by Klarna ( November 18 – December 24 ) : Receive a roll of custom wrapping paper printed with a favorite photo of yourself (or someone else!) with any purchase of $100 or more, or if you make a purchase at Bloomingdale's 59 th Street using the Klarna app. Through Klarna's flexible, contactless payment solutions, customers can shop at Bloomingdale's in store and online and pay in four interest-free installments. Relax in our Give Happy Klarna lounge, where you can write out a card for your gifts or enjoy a holiday treat while you wait for your paper to be printed. Location: 2 nd Floor

The Carousel "Happy Together Again" Nespresso Pop-up (Weekends & select dates November 6 – December 23 ) : The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's "Happy Together Again" transports you to a quaint Italian café for the holidays with its Nespresso pop-up. This pop-up café will offer complimentary beverages to fuel holiday shopping on select days, and is an inviting space to enjoy a break. The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's : Happy Together Again is the holiday edition of the rotating pop-up shop dedicated to the art of entertaining, curated by Italian chef, restauranteur, and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis . Location: Carousel, 1 st Floor

Ralph Lauren Ski Chalet ( November 18 – December 24 ): The Polo Shop at Bloomingdale's transports you to Cortina, Italy , featuring a Polo ski-inspired collection, along with a special curation of men's, women's, kid's and home products. The chalet features Ralph Lauren's immersive RL Virtual Experience store, along with special experiences like a complimentary photo booth, gift wrap, hot cocoa, and more. And, join us live from the Chalet on December 8 via Bloomingdale's On Screen for a styling event with two-time Olympic medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani , along with Bloomingdale's Men's Fashion Director Justin Berkowitz . Location: Men's Polo, Lower Level.



Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar (Select dates November 4 – December 31 ) : Join Coravin at its first retail pop-up wine bar in the U.S., where they will be showcasing their highly coveted wine and champagne preservation systems to pour a rotating selection of wine & bubbles flights with bites by Forty Carrots, Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Discover the entire Coravin product line in action with wine by the glass systems that let you explore any bottle, any time, and preserve what's left, so the last glass tastes just like the first. Location: 8th Floor

"Give Happy" Food Truck ( November 18 and December 11 , 4 – 8 p.m. ): Visit the Give Happy food truck for a sweet treat with any Bloomingdale's purchase. Location: Lexington Ave

BLOOMINGDALE'S ON SCREEN HOLIDAY EVENTS

The celebrations continue all season long on Bloomingdale's On Screen, the retailer's virtual events platform. Bloomingdale's On Screen is hosting one-of-a-kind virtual experiences that give customers everything they need to perfect their holiday entertaining plans, cook up a flawless Thanksgiving, dress for holiday occasions, and even select the perfect gift. To prepare shoppers for the season's gatherings, Bloomingdale's On Screen has tapped Jordan Andino, TV personality, chef and co-owner of Flip Sigi restaurants, to host a six-part Decadently Delicious Holiday cooking series. Throughout the season, Jordan will partner with culinary tastemakers and some special celebrity guests like TV personality Tyler Cameron and chef and TV personality Giada De Laurentiis, for guidance on holiday creations like the perfect charcuterie board, holiday brunch, and festive cocktails. Visit holidayswithjordan.eventbrite.com to RSVP for Jordan's cooking series. For gifting expertise, turn to Bloomingdale's On Screen for a special Gift Giving with the Fashion Office event presented by Klarna on December 14. Viewers can tune in for Bloomingdale's fashion directors' must-have gift recommendations from beauty to home to men's, and ask for expert gift giving advice for everyone on their list.

Bloomingdale's "Give Get Glam: December Beauty Fest" virtual event series starting November 30, featuring conversations with Bloomingdale's beauty and accessories fashion director Marissa Galante Frank and beauty experts, highlighting must-have beauty gifts for the holiday season. The excitement will continue in store December 1 – 24, at Bloomingdale's 59th Street and select locations nationwide, with daily beauty and fragrance activations for a very glamorous holiday. View the full schedule of Bloomingdale's On Screen holiday events and RSVP here.

GIVE HAPPY, GIVE BACK

Bloomingdale's continues its longstanding partnership with the Child Mind Institute (CMI) this season, including the return of the collectible Bloomingdale's Little Brown Bear. For every Little Brown Bear purchased at the regular price of $22, Bloomingdale's makes a $5 donation to CMI. Bloomingdale's has partnered with CMI since 2009, raising over $2 million dollars to support their mission of transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Shoppers can join Bloomingdale's in giving back from November 1 – December 31 with the opportunity to round their in-store purchase up to the nearest dollar to benefit CMI, as well as the option to donate at checkout on Bloomingdales.com.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 21 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com

About Bebe Rexha

Diamond-selling and two-time GRAMMY®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her RIAA Platinum-certified debut album Expectations (released June 2018 on Warner Records) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and the global chart-topping smash "Meant to Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified Diamond. "Meant to Be" held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, and won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Early in her career, Bebe won the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' Best Teen Songwriter Award, and then formally burst onto the scene when she wrote "The Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x Platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her 5x Platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with the Platinum single "I Got You") and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant to Be"). In conjunction with GRAMMY® Week 2019, Bebe launched the GRAMMY® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program. Better Mistakes, her new album, includes the hit singles "Baby, I'm Jealous" feat. Doja Cat and "Sacrifice." To date, Bebe has amassed over four billion YouTube views and over 12 billion total global streams.

About Klarna

We make shopping smooth. With Klarna consumers can buy now and pay later, so they can get what they love today. Klarna's offering to consumers and retailers include payments, social shopping, and personal finances. Over 250,000 retail partners, including H&M, IKEA, Expedia Group, Samsung, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike and AliExpress have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna is one of the most highly valued private fintechs globally with a valuation of $45.6 billion. Klarna was founded in 2005, has over 4,000 employees and is active in 18 countries. For more information, visit klarna.com.

