Hartley Pond, Senior Sales Executive, Retires from FutureCeuticals

MOMENCE, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc. ("FutureCeuticals") reported that Hartley Pond, Senior Vice President, has retired from the company. Mr. Pond joined FutureCeuticals in 1999 as one of FutureCeuticals' first employees and its very first salesperson.

Since then and for the past twenty-two years, Mr. Pond has been an integral part of the FutureCeuticals team as the company grew and developed. He has been a champion for the innovation that is baked into FutureCeuticals' DNA. He traveled the country (and the world) to initiate and establish many of our key business partnerships in the industry.

"We want to publicly thank Hartley — my good friend and colleague — for everything he has done for FutureCeuticals over the past twenty-two years," said the company's founder and President, Jeff Van Drunen. "Hartley was with us from the very beginning, and over the years has mentored many others in our organization."

Upon his retirement from FutureCeuticals, Mr. Pond reported that he will be launching his own consumer-facing company soon, called DailyColors Health Inc.

"I'm so grateful for everything that FutureCeuticals has done for me over the decades, and for all the things I've learned from my friends and colleagues that have brought me to this point," shared Mr. Pond. "While I am retiring from FutureCeuticals, I am very much looking forward to this next phase of my career. I know that my new organization – and I'm sure many others – will continue to be well-supported and supplied by FutureCeuticals and its cutting-edge research and ingredient pipeline."

"We know that Hartley will continue to be a fixture and presence at our industry trade shows and within the dietary supplement industry more generally," J. Randal Wexler, Vice President & General Counsel of FutureCeuticals predicted. "We want to wish him all the success in the world as he begins this new venture."

FutureCeuticals is an industry leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of specialty ingredients that are fruit, vegetable, and grain-based and deliver evidence-based claims to the dietary supplement and functional food industry. Together with Van Drunen Farms, the Van Drunen Family of Companies serves customers across the full spectrum of the food chain, with over 160 years of agricultural experience, decades of food manufacturing experience, and more than 20 years of food science credibility and research. The company's long, family-owned heritage, rooted in hard work and integrity, empowers and inspires FutureCeuticals to cultivate nature and apply scientific rigor to develop high quality, innovative plant-based solutions.

