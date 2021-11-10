OnSolve® Receives Great Place to Work Certification™

Ninety-one percent of OnSolve employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, is proud to announce it has become certified by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at OnSolve. Ninety-one percent of OnSolve employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

"We are honored with this recognition from Great Place to Work," said CEO Mark Herrington. "OnSolve is a group of creative, passionate and dedicated employees who are the bedrock of our business. They are committed to the mission of delivering organizational resilience and protecting people, places, and property every day through world-class critical event management. Today's recognition highlights how we are putting a focus on building a better workplace culture for our exceptional OnSolve team."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. It is the only employee experience platform built upon 30 years of research and data. This year, 78 percent of OnSolve employees said the company is a great place to work compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

In August, OnSolve was an Elite winner of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, recognized for its leadership in compensation, benefits and employee solutions. While 100 companies were honored with a Best & Brightest award, only 10 companies were spotlighted as Elite Winners.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, alongside our recent win of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For," said Kathleen Carl, Chief Human Resources Officer, OnSolve. "Providing an environment where employees thrive continues to be a priority and these awards support our ongoing commitment to OnSolve being an exceptional place to work."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that OnSolve is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured, and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

