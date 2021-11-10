Campus Legends and the University of Florida Announce The First-Ever Officially Licensed Athlete & School NFTs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Legends, one of the official NFT partners of the University of Florida, announced the first-ever officially licensed athlete and school NFTs. On Wednesday, November 3rd, Campus Legends executed a limited-release of digital collectibles featuring members of the legendary 2008 National Championship winning Florida Gator Football team. This limited-release was made available to Campus Legends early adopters, and completely sold out, thus confirming a new era in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Today, November 10, these first-of-its-kind digital collectibles were available through packs of three and five on the Campus Legends website, www.campuslegends.com .

The First-Ever Officially Licensed Athlete & School NFT Release

The digital collectibles featuring players from the iconic 2008 National Championship winning team are: Tim Tebow, Brandon Spikes, Ahmad Black, Mike Pouncey, Maurkice Pouncey, Joe Haden, Major Wright, Riley Cooper, Christopher Rainey, Louis Murphy, Ryan Stamper, Brandon James, Deonte Thompson, David Nelson, and Tate Casey.

True to the core mission of Campus Legends to build a marketplace to support all student-athletes, the pack experience release will feature both male and female athletes across various sports, including football, baseball, gymnastics, and softball. Leah Clapper, Megan Skaggs, Jordan Pouncey, Justin Pelic, Colby Halter, Kinsey Goelz, and Charla Echols will be the featured student-athletes for the first digital collectible release.

For the November 10th release, Campus Legends has created two series: The Champions Series 1, which will feature members of the National Championship Florida Gator Football team, and the Future Legends Series 1, featuring UF student-athletes. The Champions Series 1 memorializes legendary athletes who won a National Championship, and the Future Legends Series 1 highlights the Gators of today and the Legends of tomorrow.

With this release, fans of college sports can now buy and collect officially licensed collegiate digital collectibles while giving back to the athlete and school. Every sale of these digital collectibles contributes directly to the athlete and the University of Florida.

"At Campus Legends, our heart is for the athlete. It's exciting to come alongside my fellow Gators, my alma mater, and my teammates to pioneer this new digital space. The Champion Series is going to be so cool for Campus Legends. It's so cool to have 14 teammates doing it with me, all of whom are champions and put so much into winning a championship. It's pretty special for us to be a part of the first release of officially licensed collegiate digital collectibles," shared Co-Founder and 2007 Heisman Trophy Winner, Tim Tebow. "We look forward to helping all alumni and student-athletes, not just at Florida, but all across the country, navigate NFT's and NIL through the Campus Legends marketplace," Tebow said.

One key component of Campus Legends is the establishment of the Five4All Fund, where 5% of Campus Legends' gross primary market revenue from UF digital collectibles will go back to an equity pool that will be evenly distributed among all UF student-athletes who have signed to be a part of the group licensing program. In addition, the Campus Legends Helping Hands Foundation will direct a percentage of net revenue to assisting and supporting alumni athletes and their families in times of need.

"I'm incredibly humbled to provide Campus Legends as a solution for these amazing athletes, and to be the first company releasing officially licensed player and school digital collectibles. At Campus Legends, we are dedicated to our core mission of supporting athletes and enabling equity across all student-athletes. Through our goal of giving all student athletes an opportunity to participate, everyone learns financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills; nobody is left behind. "Regardless of stardom or sport, we are a marketplace for all athletes and all sports," CEO and co-founder Greg Simon said.

Campus Legends will offer multiple types of digital collectibles to Gator fans; first with the high-volume series launching on November 10th, followed in the months to come by unique Specialty Collectibles. In early 2022, Campus Legends will launch Collections, which will enable fans and collectors to earn chances at real-world prizes and experiences for completing collections based on teams, sports, and other themes.

About Campus Legends:

Campus Legends is a community and marketplace for officially licensed collegiate digital collectibles that connect fans to athletes and universities. Founded and led by a combination of collegiate and pro athletes, together with industry veterans in this technology field, the company is uniquely suited to deliver the best value and experience possible for universities and athletes. Campus Legends is dedicated to the core mission of supporting athletes, both current and alumni, enabling equity across all athletes, and empowering the fan community. Every sale of a digital collectible contributes directly to the athlete and/or school represented, whether it be through the purchase of a newly minted one-of-a-kind collectible or a secondary sale of a collectible in our marketplace. A portion of all Campus Legends company proceeds will contribute to the Campus Legends Helping Hands Foundation supporting former players in need, whether due to injury or other forms of hardship.

