Vestcom receives OmniShopper Award from the Path to Purchase Institute for best-in-class in-store marketing execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestcom, the industry leader in shelf-edge media solutions for Retailers and CPGs, has been selected as a winner of the Path to Purchase Institute's OmniShopper Awards for best-in-class execution in the In-Store Marketing: On-Shelf category.

(PRNewsfoto/Vestcom)

The featured shelfAdz ® campaign was a collaborative execution between Vestcom and Pinterest to drive visibility of the Mars Wrigley 'Best House on the Block' Halloween campaign at the shelf-edge across Albertsons stores nationwide. The campaign illustrates how Vestcom's shelfAdz ® media solution can deliver a true omni-channel experience, connecting rich digital content to the point of decision at shelf. This highly effective campaign drove incremental sales lift for Mars Wrigley, significantly outpacing the category.

Mars Wrigley Shopper Marketing Manager, Hannah McKee offered this perspective on the program: "It's wonderful to be able to partner with retailers like Albertsons who understand shoppers are seeking more than just low prices and are looking to be inspired along their path to purchase. The Vestcom-Pinterest program checks many boxes for both brand and sales teams, which is why the program will continue to be a key driver for us in the future."

Vestcom's SVP of CPG and Retail Media Solutions, Shock Torem commented: "We're proud to partner with leading retailers and CPGs to create innovative ways that engage shoppers at scale through in-store media. The Pinterest partnership is just one example of how shelfAdz can connect omni-channel messaging at the shelf-edge to drive meaningful sales impact."

The Path to Purchase Institute's new OmniShopper Awards celebrate innovative retail marketing activations that drive engagement across the entire path to purchase. As the shopper journey continues to evolve, Vestcom's recognition calls attention to the power of shelf-edge media to influence buying decisions at the moment it matters most.

Get further insights on how Vestcom is helping CPG marketers convert shoppers into buyers at the shelf-edge here.

About Vestcom:

Vestcom is the industry leader in shelf-edge media for Retailers and CPGs. Vestcom's shelf-edge media solution, shelfAdz ® overlays brand content and messaging onto price-integrated media to drive conversion at the point of decision. Learn more at www.vestcom.com/cpg-solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vestcom