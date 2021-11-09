tab32 Names Three Dental Veterans to Lead Strategic Accounts

ROCKLIN, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of dental industry veterans Erin Norris, Jim Smit, and Paul Blocchi as Directors of Strategic Accounts. In their new roles, the three leaders will oversee and accelerate the rapid adoption of tab32's game-changing cloud-based tech solution by dental service organizations (DSOs) across the country.

More than just dental practice management software, tab32 brings tailored cloud connectivity and data interoperability capabilities to the fast-growing $130B DSO space, helping organizations to streamline operations and coordinate patient care across sco in res or even hundreds of individual practices. With powerful machine learning capabilities, tab32 also delivers critical business intelligence, including support for automating workflows, conducting multi-location analytics to drive business growth and profitability, and tracking key performance indicators.

The new Directors of Strategic Accounts are:

Erin Norris , a 28-year dental industry veteran with deep experience helping top DSOs to achieve their goals. Norris was previously Strategic Account Manager for Envista Holdings Company, and also spent many years as clinical affairs/academic manager at the life sciences conglomerate Danaher. She brings with her a wealth of clinical knowledge as well as deep expertise spearheading technology rollouts with leading DSOs and customers such as Smile Brands, Heartland Dental, Federal Bureau of Prisons, several universities, Walmart Health, Benevis, and others.

Jim Smit , who has worked in senior dental industry roles for over two decades, most recently as SVP and GM at Dental Innovations Inc, a leading provider of mobile and video solutions helping to connect dentists and patients. Smit brings global expertise in sales leadership, sales enablement, and new market penetration, and previously served as Chief Growth Officer for DMD Consortium, National Director of Professional Development at ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, and Director of International Sales at SS White Dental.

Paul Blocchi , who brings 30 years of experience serving dental industry manufacturers, distributors, and DSOs, and leading major operational restructuring and product launch efforts with key industry brands. A strong believer in designing people focused operations and cultures to deliver powerful client experiences, Blocchi previously served as COO at Villa Sistemi Medicali, VP of Operations at Tristate Dental Supplies & Equipment and VP of Sales & Marketing at Vatech America, where he spearheaded the re-branding and restructuring of the direct business model to a distributor focused model. He also founded and led RushTree, using AI tools to optimize business operations and increase revenues for dental practices and DSOs.

"Erin, Paul, and Jim will play a key role in bringing our game-changing cloud dental PMS system and open data access technology to DSOs nationwide," said Kiltesh Patel, tab32 CEO. "At tab32, we believe in bringing the best technology and talent together to drive results for our customers. Erin, Paul, and Jim bring deep expertise driving innovation and working with dental industry leaders, and they will play a vital role helping DSOs across the country to realize the benefits of cloud-based, end-to-end solutions across their organizations."

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

