SCADAfence Named a Leader in New Frost Radar for the Global Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global technology leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, announced today that Frost & Sullivan has named them as a leader in the Frost Radar for Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security Market report for 2021. SCADAfence scored high on both its product innovation and market growth.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes SCADAfence as a growth & innovation leader in the Frost Radar for Critical Infrastructure Cyber Security

The research company applauded SCADAfence's product innovation for its network visibility and detection solutions. By building a highly scalable data traffic monitoring system that fits complex network architectures, SCADAfence emphasizes real-time status monitoring and visibility into OT environments. This is augmented by threat detection capabilities that monitor 100% of network traffic, rather than relying on sampling analysis.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted SCADAfence's continuous growth, as evidenced by delivering on customers' security solution needs and tracking the latest industry best practices and technology trends.

Frost & Sullivan's Innovation Index is a measure of a company's ability to develop products, services, and solutions with a clear understanding of disruptive megatrends, including those that are globally applicable, able to evolve, expandable to serve multiple markets and are aligned with their customers' changing needs. The Growth Index is a measure of a company's scalability and tracks record, along with its ability to develop and execute a fully aligned growth strategy and vision. The full radar report can be accessed here .

"The inherent scalability built into SCADAfence's solutions could prove to be a significant differentiator and win customers hesitant to adopt other OT solutions that cannot scale to their entire organization. Showing customers how the solution can overcome their system complexity challenges will be crucial to new project acquisition," said Danielle VanZandt, Security Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

"SCADAfence's vision and strategy to create inherent scalable threat detection capabilities with real-time traffic monitoring will stand out as a key capability for the company, particularly when compared to other OT cyber security vendors."

This ranking in Frost Radar follows SCADAfence being named Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Entrepreneurial Company Of The Year and further strengthens SCADAfence's position as a leader in OT security and critical infrastructure cybersecurity.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in the critical infrastructure cybersecurity industry by Frost & Sullivan," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "This recognition is a validation of our strategic ongoing efforts in the OT & IoT security space and our continuous dedication to investing in innovating and improving industrial cybersecurity in order to make our world a safer place."

About SCADAfence:

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity. SCADAfence offers a full suite of industrial cybersecurity products that provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class network monitoring, asset discovery, governance, remote access, and IoT device security. A Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2020, SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and building management industries to operate securely, reliably, and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

