IMAGE Studios Salon Suites Explode Into Ohio!

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® celebrates its explosion into the Ohio market with three new IMAGE Owners who will be opening multiple locations across Columbus, Cleveland, and North Canton. IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

(PRNewsfoto/Image Studios)

IMAGE Owners Jon & Stephanie Miller in North Canton are getting ready to open their doors to local entrepreneurs in Spring 2022. "The buzz around our first IMAGE location has been incredible," said Jon. "We are building the best in coworking salon suites, setting the highest standard for esthetics and support for our professionals - our salon will be a benchmark for cutting-edge design."

"We are super excited about joining the IMAGE Studios team." Said new IMAGE Owners Steve Zawada & Jim Ressa, who are investing in the Columbus market. "We spent a great deal of time researching and interviewing other franchise opportunities and feel like this particular partnership is a fantastic fit for us. We are looking forward to growing our relationship and continuing to keep IMAGE Studios #1 for our Pros and for their clientele."

This wave of new IMAGE Owners and locations means that IMAGE is now opening in states across the midwest - showing its dominance in the salon suite industry. With this first location in Columbus, IMAGE Owner, George Williams knew that he made the right decision with IMAGE Studios, "I'm excited to partner with the IMAGE Studios team to bring their high-end coworking salon concept to the Columbus area. This is the perfect opportunity to empower health, beauty, and wellness professionals to pursue their entrepreneurial goals!"

IMAGE Founder & CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated the brand's growth in Ohio this fall, "Along with our impressive new IMAGE Owners that have joined our brand we are excited to announce that leases have already been executed in Ohio and we will be opening locations across the state in 2022. With 140 locations now in development, 2021 will be another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®!" The IMAGE Studios brand will continue to boom throughout 2021 and is well on its way to achieving its goal of awarding 300 locations by 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMAGE Studios