DICK'S Sporting Goods And The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Deliver The #GiftOfSport To 10,000 Youth Athletes On 8-City Holiday Tour

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods and The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation are sharing the gift of sport this holiday season on their fourth Sports Matter #GiftOfSportTour. The Giving Truck will travel to eight cities across six states in the western U.S. – Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver – and will provide 10,000 gifts of sports equipment to children from under-resourced communities.

Professional athletes Kyle Juszczyk, Anfernee Simons, Te'a Cooper and A'ja Wilson will help The DICK'S Foundation provide the gift of sport and surprise kids at select stops along the Giving Truck route.

"At this time last year, we were embarking on our first-ever Sports Matter Giving Truck Tour," said Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "Since last December, the Giving Truck has provided 35,000 gifts in 23 cities across the U.S. We're thrilled to be hitting the road again to provide kids with the equipment they need to keep playing the sports they love."

For this upcoming tour, The DICK'S Foundation has pre-selected youth athletes from sports organizations to distribute the Giving Truck gifts in the eight cities it's visiting. Foundation Partner Good Sports has prepacked bags for each individual child at these organizations, ensuring each young athlete has their own equipment to safely enjoy their favorite sports. Included in each female athlete's bag will be a DSG Brand sports bra as part of The DICK'S Foundation's previously announced commitment to donate 100,000 sports bras to youth athletes in under-resourced communities. California-based graffiti artists and muralists, The Illuminaries (@illuminaries), designed the colorful and eye-catching artwork displayed on the Truck.

Throughout the holiday season, all DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream and Golf Galaxy locations are also collecting donations and continue to support youth sports teams, leagues, organizations and schools in need.

Community Grants: Through the end of January, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will donate up to $6 million through the Sports Matter Community Grant program, where Community Marketing Managers and store associates across the country will have the opportunity to provide grants to local under-resourced schools and youth sports organizations.

DonorsChoose: Starting November 16 , The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation will triple-match donations to Sports Matter projects on DonorsChoose up to $200,000 . This means, for example, that every $20 donation to qualifying projects will become $60 for those teams in need. Since 2015, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has partnered with DonorsChoose to help student athletes at more than 5,300 schools across all 50 states stay involved in sports with more than $12.5 million in donations.

Since 2014, DICK'S and The DICK'S Foundation have committed over $145 million to support young athletes through its Sports Matter initiative. Sports Matter raises awareness for the youth sports funding crisis as the fight to save youth sports continues across the U.S.

For more information on how your team can apply for funding or to donate to Sports Matter, please visit SportsMatter.org.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 30, 2021, the company operated 734 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of its dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and Public Lands specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides athletes with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities.

