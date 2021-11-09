Anderson Named UVeye's Vice President For North American Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Anderson has been named vice president for North American sales at UVeye, a rapidly expanding supplier of high-speed vehicle-inspection systems for the auto industry.

UVeye Logo (PRNewsfoto/UVeye)

Prior to joining UVeye, Anderson was vice president for dealer sales at KAR Global. He previously had served as a divisional sales director at BacklotCars and a portfolio sales manager at Cox Automotive.

"The extensive automotive dealership and fleet sales experience that Jamie Anderson brings to UVeye from Cox, BacklotCars and KAR Global will help further accelerate the rapid growth we're experiencing in North America," said Amir Hever, UVeye's co-founder and CEO. "His ability to develop award-winning sales teams is sure to benefit UVeye in the months and years ahead as well."

Hever added that UVeye will have a significant number of new job openings in the U.S. over the next 12 to 18 months due to strong interest in UVeye's inspection systems among car dealers, used-car auction houses and major fleet operators.

Founded in 2016, UVeye offers automated vehicle-inspection systems based on advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for both the automotive and homeland security industries. The company's systems are dramatically increasing the speed and quality of inspection processes at new- and used-car dealerships, used-car auction houses and major vehicle fleets, as well as on automotive assembly lines.

UVeye currently has facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including offices in Israel, Japan, Germany and the United States. CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., recently joined a group of UVeye investors that currently includes Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors and Toyota Tsusho.

Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from California State University-Long Beach. He will be based in Charlotte.

Background Information

UVeye systems utilize a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor fusion technologies. The company's drive-through systems can detect any external or mechanical flaw and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects from under and from any side of a vehicle.

UVeye's scanning processes complete within a matter of seconds and can be used throughout a vehicle's lifecycle. Its technology originally was developed for the security industry to detect weapons and contraband. It now also is used in the auto industry to detect a wide variety of quality issues, including oil leaks, paint scratches, tire problems, brake-line damage and exhaust-system issues.

Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UVeye