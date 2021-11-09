Adorama Introduces Adorama Protect Powered by Extend

Program Provides Customers with Leading Product Protection Solutions from Accidental Damage, Failures, and More

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, computer equipment and information, today introduces its new Adorama Protect plan powered by Extend , the leading provider of modern product protection. Available now as an add-on to eligible products, Adorama Protect plans powered by Extend offer customers added protection benefits on new gear purchases.

Adorama Protect plans, powered by Extend, are available now as an add-on to eligible products. The plans offer added benefits including accidental damage coverage, extended protection, repair or replacements, and a zero percent deductible.

Adorama Protect plans powered by Extend include the following benefits:

Accidental Damage Coverage – Enables customers to keep creating, providing coverage against accidental damage such as drops or liquid spills.

Extended Protection – Covers gear from mechanical and electrical failures after the manufacturer's warranty ends.

Repair or Replacement – Provides a quick repair or replacement of a like or comparable product.

Zero Deductible – Customers remain assured there are no surprise fees after purchasing a plan.

"We are thrilled to partner with Extend to offer a product protection plan that ensures creators and customers are protected from unexpected failures or accidental damage to their gear," said Michael Amkreutz, CEO at Adorama. "We understand life happens and with a protection plan in place, customers can focus on creating and pushing the limits of what's possible without worry."

Adorama Protect plans powered by Extend are listed on each eligible product's landing page and can be added to the shopping cart for purchase alongside the product.

To learn more, please visit www.adorama.com/g/adorama-protect.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for almost 50 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and Printique . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms, and the Scuba.com storefront in Costa Mesa, CA. Orders can also be placed via our inbound and outbound sales team and Adorama personal shoppers. Our newly opened Salt Lake City warehouse and contact center offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV and AdoramaMusic , social media, and with live online and in-person events.

About Extend

Extend is the leading provider of modern product protection. The company's API-first solution allows merchants to easily offer extended warranties and protection plans, while delivering a vastly improved support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology and proprietary insurance stack, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to claims adjudication to seamless end-to-end customer experiences. Launched in 2019, Extend has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty industry by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 500 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, auto parts, sports and fitness and more. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information about Extend, please visit https://www.extend.com.

