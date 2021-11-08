Thompson Thrift Renames Multifamily Affiliate, Watermark Residential, to Thompson Thrift Residential

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, a full–service nationally recognized real estate company, today announced the renaming of its multifamily division from Watermark Residential to Thompson Thrift Residential.

Thompson Thrift (PRNewsfoto/Thompson Thrift)

The rebranding unites and creates a cohesive brand architecture across Thompson Thrift's three business units: Thompson Thrift Residential, Thompson Thrift Retail Group, and Thompson Thrift Construction.

"Over the years we have seen an increasing number of properties and businesses include Watermark in their names. The renaming of our residential business unit will ensure that our company's unwavering commitment to quality, resident satisfaction, and hard-earned reputation for developing and managing communities of distinction will be unmistakably linked to our corporate brand," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift.

Thompson Thrift added a multifamily business unit in 2008. The company has made a name for itself by being one of the few developers to build Class A residential communities in markets across the country with a range of conventional, luxury leased villa and townhome-style communities; the latter two aiming to bridge the "missing middle" between multi-story apartment homes and single-family residences. Its achievements and innovation in the multifamily space earned it the distinction of being named one of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum's Influencers of Multifamily Real Estate for 2021.

The company is also highly lauded for creating environments of excellence with both residents and team members. Thompson Thrift was recently recognized by the National Apartment Association's 2021 NAA Best Places to Work as a finalist as well as being a top 25 company for online reputation in the 2021 Division ORA™ Power Ranking.

"We are proud of our history, our people, and the communities we create and serve, and we need to protect and strengthen our brand," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "While our name has changed, we will continue our disciplined approach for allocating capital, developing properties, managing our communities, and preserving a culture of service at Thompson Thrift."

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. Thompson Thrift's three business units have developed and built over $3.15 billion of commercial real estate in 20 states including more than 14,000 Class A apartment homes in nearly 60 communities and over 2 million square feet of mixed-used and retail projects. To learn more about the company's three business units visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Ind., Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and commercial projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

