DataBank Announces a Major New Data Center Build in Northern Virginia

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today it is breaking ground on a 200,000 sq. ft. data center in Northern Virginia, the world's largest data center market. DataBank's new facility, IAD3, will be built on the DataBank-owned land adjacent to its current site in Ashburn, VA. IAD3 will offer 4MW of power initially with the ability to deliver up to 40MW of power. The facility will be ready for service in Q1 2023.

An area rich in fiber connectivity and tech talent, Northern Virginia has a high concentration of enterprises, technology, cloud computing, hyperscale cloud providers, and content providers that require dense interconnection and proximity to best-in-class data center infrastructure.

"DataBank is investing extensively across our portfolio nationwide, and IAD3 represents a tremendous opportunity for our clients to take advantage of Ashburn's location and proximity to 70% of the world's Internet traffic. This Ashburn data center more than doubles our colocation footprint in Louden County, providing a high-quality colocation solution for cloud, content, technology and Fortune 500 customers," said Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank.

DataBank's facility will incorporate the latest modular design and energy-efficient technologies available today and demonstrates DataBank's commitment to building environmentally sustainable data center solutions.

More than 70 percent of the world's internet traffic routes through Northern Virginia's "Data Center Alley." As the velocity and volume of data are rapidly increasing, Web-Scale IT organizations must have access to low latency connectivity coupled with high capacity infrastructure designed to meet stringent compliance and security requirements. IAD3 will bolster DataBank's significant presence in this region, including its two existing facilities in Ashburn and McClean with a total of 22.5 MW of power across 111,000 sq. ft. of raised floor data center space.

DataBank's facilities are compliant with FedRAMP, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, FISMA, SSAE-18, ITAR, NIST 800-53, Flips 140-2. The company offers the full spectrum of cloud services , including Hybrid, Public, Private, Managed, IaaS, PaaS, Storage as a Service. Its 60+ data centers across 29 markets are all carrier-neutral and collectively support 30,000+ interconnections, along with robust connectivity options such as Metro Transport, Nationwide MPLS, Managed Internet, and Cloud Direct Connect.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

