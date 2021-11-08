Consumers Have Voted - MGA Reveals this Holiday's Top Toys

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are around the corner, and this season MGA Entertainment, the fastest growing and biggest privately held toy company in the US, has made shopping easier with a one-stop roundup of the 25 hottest holiday toys. From all-new imaginative dolls, playsets and accessories to best-in-class tech toys for little learners, MGA has the perfect gifts for kids and collectors alike.
MGA has been so busy trying to get toys in the hands of kids via Entertainment Tonight, Buzzfeed, Toy Book, Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, WSJ, Today.com (just to name a few), that for the first time in 42 years we forgot to submit for the TOTY's. You may have seen Founder & CEO of MGA, Isaac Larian, lately on CBS, FOX, NBC, ABS telling parents everywhere to start shopping now – like we said, we've been busy. However, to MGA's surprise, we were still nominated for Doll of the Year with the #1 Fashion Doll, Rainbow High Winter Break Collection because let's be real, what's a doll category without MGA!
Vote today for Rainbow High, Doll of the Year, now until January 4th, 2022.
"We have the hottest toys of the season and everyone better shop now to secure your toy due to the supply chain issues. This year, MGA is thrilled to share a lineup of toys featuring unique IP and innovative content for extended play and imagination. 2021 has seen brands including L.O.L. Surprise, Rainbow High, Little Tikes, and more expand their offerings with new designs and storytelling features, and we look forward to bringing these beloved brands into the homes of families worldwide this holiday season," said CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian.
MGA Entertainment's list of Top 25 Holiday Toys features favorite products across brands and price points---- available at mass retailers. The all-new L.O.L. Surprise OMG! Movie Magic Studios, Rainbow High Color Change Car, Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper, and Little Tike's Tobi 2 Interactive Karaoke Machine are among this year's most in-demand products. In addition, fan-favorite brands including Bratz and Lalaloopsy are back and better than ever, here to pull at your heart strings with their nostalgic appeal.
MGA Entertainment's Top 25 Holiday Toys list is available below to browse. Fans and families are encouraged to shop soon as industry predictions suggest these hot items will sell out especially fast this year.
SHOP HERE:
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG! Wooden House of Surprises
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Movie Magic Studios
L.O.L. Surprise! Color Change Bubbly Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise! OMG! Glamper
L.O.L. Surprise! Tweens Doll
Rainbow High Color Change Car
Rainbow High Wooden House
Rainbow High Winter Break Fashion Dolls
Rainbow Deluxe Fashion Closet
Rainbow High Large Doll - My Runway Friend (Amaya)
Lalaloopsy™ Silly Hair
Lalaloopsy™ Sew Royal Princess Party
Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle™
My Real Jam™ Electric Guitar
Tobi™ 2 Interactive Karaoke
Tobi™ 2 Robot Smartwatch
Tobi™ 2 Director's Camera
Rescue Tales™ Walk 'N Wiggle Daisy™
Little Tikes Learning Activity Suitcase
Na! Na! Na! Surprise Kitty-Cat Camper
Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Series
Glitter Babyz™
Baby Born® Surprise Mini Babies
Dream Ella Unicorn
Bratz 20th Anniversary Original Dolls
ABOUT MGA ENTERTAINMENT
MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch, Rainbow High™, Poopsie Slime Surprise!™, Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami, Rescue Tales™, VIRO Rides™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation®. Visit us at www.mgae.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE MGA Entertainment