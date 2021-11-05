Nino DiPietro Elected Vice President, Audit Services

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Nino DiPietro as Vice President, Audit Services. Mr. DiPietro most recently served as Director, Audit Services.

"Nino's promotion to Vice President, Audit Services is well-deserved, and he is well suited to take on this important role," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Nino's financial and operational experience within the industrial sector coupled with his leadership abilities make him a valuable asset to our team."

Mr. DiPietro began his career at AMETEK as part of the company's Financial Management Development Program and has since taken on roles of increasing responsibility in the finance industry. Prior to rejoining AMETEK in 2019 as Corporate Director, Mr. DiPietro served as Vice President, Finance at FlexLink Systems, Inc. and CFO at CRC Industries, Inc. with the Berwind Corporation.

Mr. DiPietro holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in Business Administration from Villanova University.

Corporate Profile

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

