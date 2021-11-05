Modern Lending Podcast Powered by loanDepot Features Serial Entrepreneur "GaryVee"

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk joined host Alec Hanson on the Modern Lending Podcast Powered by loanDepot to discuss the power of building a personal brand. In its third season, the Modern Lending Podcast Powered by loanDepot is designed to equip the local mortgage professional with the tools to evolve their businesses into the digital lending era.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

Throughout the podcast, Vaynerchuk and Hanson discuss creating real, authentic content and treating people with kindness on the path to building a personal brand, as both strategies help connect with one's audience and lead to success in the sales arena.

In speaking to Hanson about the importance of personal brand for in-market mortgage professionals, Vaynerchuk said "The only moat you have as a localized professional is your reputation. Personal brand is a 2022 word for reputation, it's letting people get to know you. The more people know about you, the more people have something they can attach that's in common."

Click HERE to view the full interview.

Vaynerchuk, who is chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia and a New York Times bestselling author, releases his new book "Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success" on November 30, 2021. Hanson is a seasoned mortgage professional and SVP of production at loanDepot.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Fine

VP, Public Relations

(781) 248-3963

jfine@loandepot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE loanDepot, Inc.