SensiML Teams with onsemi for Industrial Edge AI Sensing Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has teamed with onsemi to deliver a complete machine learning solution for autonomous sensor data processing and predictive modeling. The collaboration combines SensiML's Analytics Toolkit development software with the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit from onsemi to create a platform ideal for edge sensing applications such as industrial process control and monitoring. SensiML's ability to support AI functions in a small memory footprint, along with the advanced sensing and Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity provided by the RSL10 platform, enables sophisticated smart sensing without the need for cloud analytics of highly dynamic raw sensor data.

Low-Power Autonomous Edge Node Applications

Featuring the industry's lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit combines the RSL10 radio with a full range of environmental and inertial motion sensors onto a tiny form-factor board that interfaces readily with the SensiML Toolkit. Developers using the RSL10-based platform and the SensiML software together can easily add low latency local AI predictive algorithms to their industrial wearables, robotics, process control, or predictive maintenance applications regardless of their expertise in data science and AI. The resulting auto-generated code enables smart sensing embedded endpoints that transform raw sensor data into critical insight events right where they occur and can take appropriate action in real time. Furthermore, the smart endpoints also drastically reduce network traffic by communicating data only when it offers valuable insight.

"Cloud-based analytics add unwanted, non-deterministic latency, and are too slow, too remote and too unreliable for critical industrial processes," said Dave Priscak, vice president of Applications Engineering at onsemi. "The difference between analyzing a key event with local machine learning versus remote cloud learning can equate to production staying online, equipment not incurring expensive downtime, and personnel remaining safe and productive."

"Other AutoML solutions for the edge rely only on neural network classification models with only rudimentary AutoML provisions, yielding suboptimal code for a given application," said Chris Rogers, SensiML's CEO. "Our comprehensive AutoML model search includes not only neural networks, but also an array of classic machine learning algorithms, as well as segmenters, feature selection, and digital signal conditioning transforms to provide the most compact model to meet an application's performance need."

Availability

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit and the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit from onsemi are both available immediately from their respective companies. For more information, visit the SensiML information page at https://sensiml.com/partners/onsemi.

About onsemi

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world's most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner, and smarter world.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

SensiML and logo are trademarks of SensiML. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

SensiML Analytics Toolkit and onsemi RSL10 Sensor Dev Kit Allows developers to rapidly build compact, autonomous sensing algorithms for a broad array of sensor types and applications.

