LG Energy Solution joins Responsible Business Alliance to strengthen ESG management

LG Energy Solution becomes member of Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) as it drives sustainable value across its supply chain

Battery maker actively engages in corporate social responsibilities by thoroughly incorporating global expectations into its management strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, the world's leading battery manufacturer, said Thursday that it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) to boost its ESG involvement, becoming the first Korean battery maker to have joined the pack.

The RBA is the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to corporate social responsibility in global supply chains. It also holds its members accountable to a Code of Conduct that aspires for a higher level of corporate ethics. Currently, RBA comprises some 180 global firms including Apple, Tesla and Volkswagen.

By entering the coalition, LG Energy Solution is committed to ensuring its supply chain in a sustainable and ethical manner. LGES said it will actively incorporate global expectations into its management strategy with regard to five critical sections of the RBA Code –labor, health and safety, environment, business ethics and management systems.

LGES will also encourage its operations and its partner companies around the world to follow the RBA's Code of Conduct by thoroughly looking into their business activities and supply chains to meet the global standards.

With the membership, LGES also becomes a member of RBA's Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), a global initiative focused on minerals supply chains and Responsible Labor Initiative (RLI), a drive ensuring rights of workers vulnerable to forced labor. With the rapid increase in the importance of supply chain management, the RBA membership will allow LGES the opportunity to effectively administer its sustainable production worldwide while allowing for better management of its labor force.

LG Energy Solution has long been prioritizing green values in the entire process of manufacturing, including the procurement of mineral resources. Through the membership, it aims to zero-in on its ESG management while solidifying its position as a liable international manufacturer that meets our customers' demand.

In addition to joining RBA membership, LG Energy Solution is devoting company-wide effort to reinforce its ESG performance. Previously, LGES announced its new environmental, social and governance vision, promising to go carbon neutral by 2050 and establishing circular value chain for resources by 2025.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. Under its ESG vision "We CHARGE toward a better future," LG Energy Solution is doing its utmost to prioritize environment, fulfil social responsibilities and shape sustainable future. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

