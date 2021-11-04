Krause Center for Innovation Releases its Annual Report Learn How the KCI Innovated During Times of Uncertainty

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krause Center for Innovation at Foothill College (KCI) today released the 2021 Annual Report , featuring an update on the institution's goals and accomplishments this past year. Highlights include 2021's impact, budget, programming overview, and a mission statement.

"KCI's impact was tremendous during these trying times and the educators served were benefited by the new and innovative programs that were developed as a result. We have been dedicated to helping and serving." - Gay Krause, Executive Director KCI

"KCI dove into the breach during the pandemic to help many anxious educators learn about online instruction for the first time, guiding them with best practices and reassuring tips. I am proud of what KCI's staff members accomplished, including expansion of certificate programs to meet emerging educational needs." - Judy C. Miner, Ed.D., Chancellor, Foothill-De Anza Community College District

KCI is dedicated to educating, innovating, and empowering educators. Professional learning programs include:

CA State Certification Pathways for Educators

Innovative Programming that Builds Learning

District-Wide Training

About The Krause Center for Innovation

Since 2000, KCI has provided over 23,000 educators with innovative courses and programs that have helped to transform pedagogy in the Bay Area and beyond. We empower educators to utilize current and research-backed practices in their classrooms to motivate, challenge, and inspire the diverse learners and leaders of the future. For more information visit our website .

