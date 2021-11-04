The Harris Law Firm, one of Colorado's largest divorce and family law practices, has been named to the 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

The Harris Law Firm Earns Colorado Metro Tier 1 Ranking in 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" The Harris Law Firm, one of Colorado's largest divorce and family law practices, has been named to the 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Law Firm, a divorce and family law practice that serves clients across Colorado, has been included in the latest U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

As in previous years, the firm earned Best Lawyers' highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the category of Family Law.

Ranked Among the "Best Law Firms"

Inclusion in "Best Law Firms" is a significant distinction. Best Lawyers reviews over 13,000 law firms and individual lawyers to create the annual rankings, and chooses only a select number of firms that have excelled in their areas of practice.

Law firms eligible for consideration must have at least one attorney listed in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (The Harris Law Firm had nine attorneys named to the 2022 Best Lawyers list).

Firms must also earn top marks in a data-driven selection process that evaluates expertise, standing in the local community, and professional references from peers. Firms with the highest scores are ranked using a Tiered system and included in the final list. The Tier 1 ranking is the highest available.

One of Colorado's Largest Family Law Firms

The Harris Law Firm is one of Colorado's largest and most trusted family law firms.

Founded in 1993, the firm is known for its personalized approach and commitment to helping clients develop the best solutions for their situations. Attorneys and staff take the time to educate clients about their options, are make it a point to be communicative and compassionate as they guide them through tumultuous times.

With offices in Denver, Englewood, Boulder, Colorado Springs, and Evergreen, The Harris Law Firm serves individuals and families across the state. They offer counsel in range of family law matters, and have been trusted by thousands of clients in cases involving divorce, custody, modifications, and more.

The Harris Law Firm team is also actively involved in providing education and support to local communities through its free weekly Wiser Together webinar series, pro bono efforts, and LawYourWay℠ legal clinic, which offers access to sound advice and unbundled legal services while allowing parties in family law cases to still represent themselves.

For more information, visit www.harrisfamilylaw.com.

