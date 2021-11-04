CLEAR Collaborates with Microsoft to Create More Secure Digital Experience Through Verification Credential

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced its collaboration with Microsoft for the rollout of Microsoft's Azure Active Directory (AD) verifiable credentials - a digital identity solution that enables users to confirm information about themselves with organizations while limiting what is shared. As CLEAR continues to expand its digital identity platform, this future integration will enable participating CLEAR members to leverage their CLEAR identity in even more places, without compromising privacy and security.

Microsoft is collaborating with leaders in identity to improve the secure exchange of verified information and credentials. Azure AD verified credentials will allow enterprises and organizations to verify specific information about an individual without storing or collecting more information than needed - empowering users with greater control over how they share personal data. This collaboration will enable participating CLEAR members to securely verify and share digital credentials verified by CLEAR with Microsoft enabled partners. Credentials could include health records, vaccination status, age validation and other information.

"At CLEAR, we have the foundational belief that you are always you, and your personal information is yours," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "We are excited to work together with Microsoft and shape the future of digital identity while simultaneously protecting privacy and security."

"The ability to verify a user's credentials without putting their security at risk is paramount," said Sue Bohn, vice president, Identity and Network Access division at Microsoft. "We're pleased to partner with CLEAR in their efforts to protect individual privacy for personal data while enabling faster and safer entry in even more places."

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

