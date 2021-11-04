Item 9 Labs Went Pink by Giving Green this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Foundation and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Arizona CEO Inspired by Mom's Battle with Breast Cancer, Helps Grow Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Empire Item 9 Labs Went Pink by Giving Green this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Donates $5,000 to the American Cancer Foundation and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Arizona-based CEO's mother's battle with triple-negative stage 3 breast cancer inspired a move from real estate to cannabis. Four years later, she's cancer-free and he's running a multi-million dollar cannabis empire.

Item 9 Labs is the elevated mainstream cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB). For more information: item9labs.com (PRNewsfoto/Item 9 Labs)

Once she was diagnosed in 2016, Phoenix entrepreneur Andrew Bowden began searching for something to help her through treatment and it was through his connections at Item 9 Labs that he found a product to help her eat and sleep through the pain. Thanks to the support of her family, her determination and Item 9 Labs product, she survived three different, arduous routes of cancer treatment.

After seeing the positive effects cannabis had on his mother's battle with breast cancer, Bowden joined Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) (the "Company")—a vertically integrated, cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium, award-winning products—as a board member in 2018 and was appointed to CEO in 2019. His goal is to give the same opportunities to others who need help.

"Cannabis is truly a medicine," said Bowden. "This is what will help future cancer patients thrive and enjoy the rest of their lives. I want to see everyone live life to their fullest, pain free."

Bowden's mother explains how cannabis helped her overcome cancer: https://vimeo.com/462706131

Since Bowden's appointment to CEO, Item 9 Labs Corp. has seen seven consecutive quarters of growth; most recently, posting quarterly revenue up 203% year-over-year. The Company is developing the national footprint of its dispensary franchise brand, Unity Rd. , and Item 9 Labs cannabis products; construction is more than 75% completed at its Nevada cultivation site and the Company will soon begin the master site development of its Arizona operations . Further, the first Unity Rd. franchised shop opened in June 2021.

Went Pink by Giving Green for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Item 9 Labs, the 20-plus-time award-winning cannabis product brand from Item 9 Labs Corp., gave back this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The elevated mainstream Arizona brand sold limited-edition pink boxes with non-strain-specific broad-spectrum cartridges to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

For every pink cartridge box sold, Item 9 Labs made a donation to the American Cancer Foundation and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk that took place on October 23. In total, Item 9 Labs donated $5,000. JARS Cannabis also matched every 50-cent donation.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 20 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. Starting with intentionally grown flower, the Item 9 Labs product catalogue spans 75-plus active cannabis strains and more than 150 differentiated cannabis vape products as well as premium concentrates and Apollo & Orion vape technologies. Currently, Item 9 Labs is the most in demand brand at more than 60% of Arizona's dispensaries, according to LeafLink. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities, and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising, and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency, and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000+ square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Sass

Serendipit Consulting

lsass@serendipitconsulting.com

602-283-5209

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

investors@item9labs.com

800-403-1140

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Item 9 Labs