Agilix Solutions Launches New Brand with a Focus on People and Performance

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When St. Louis-based French Gerleman and Memphis-based IAC Supply Solutions announced their merger in July 2021, the company also unveiled a new name, Agilix Solutions. Today, the Agilix brand officially launches with newly developed identity materials and set of core values that reflect the combined company's strength and uniqueness in the marketplace.

Agilix Solutions: People X Performance

The Agilix name represents the company's ability to be agile, powerful and impactful for customers in the commercial, contractor, manufacturing, system integrator, and solar integrator markets. The company leverages its logistics expertise to simplify complex operations for its customers. These strengths are made possible through people and performance and led by a team who do whatever it takes to create meaningful solutions leveraging a vast global infrastructure to create local results.

"The name 'Agilix' was born from the theme of anticipating change in a rapidly evolving industry," said Mike Stanfill, CEO of Agilix Solutions. "It was important for us to look to the future knowing we're well positioned with a team of experts committed to customer success and empowered to deliver solutions and add value. That takes caring, creativity, integrity, a service-first approach to our work, and a great deal of teamwork to leverage the knowledge and perspective of all team members. We're excited to officially launch the Agilix brand and look forward to continuing to lead our customers to a future of enhanced productivity through the products and services we provide."

Agilix Solutions, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operates in 13 branch locations across Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi. The team has been serving customers for more than 100 years, and remains a family-owned, independent distributor of automation, datacom, electrical, industrial, power transmission, safety, and solar solutions products and services.

"Agilix believes in responding quickly and giving customers rapid access to products from the industry's top manufacturers," said Darrell Smith, President of Agilix Solutions. "We pay attention to our customers' needs and never stop in our quest to serve and add value. We can do this because of our independence and our commitment to the values of a heartland family-owned business."

The new Agilix Solutions logo is being introduced to the public this week. More information about Agilix Solutions can be found on the company's newly launched website at goAgilix.com.

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the company has longstanding partnerships with manufacturers such as Rockwell Automation, nVent Hoffman, Panduit, ABB, Southwire, Siemens, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, 3M, Mersen, and many other top manufacturers of automation, datacom, electrical, industrial, power transmission, safety, and solar solutions.

