Cologix Invests and Creates new Asia-Pacific Gateway in Downtown Vancouver with Completion of Acquisition

Cologix Invests and Creates new Asia-Pacific Gateway in Downtown Vancouver with Completion of Acquisition

Expansion of Canadian footprint continues in response to demand for cloud edge connectivity with addition of fourth Vancouver data center

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced completion of its purchase of the interconnection facility located at 175 West Cordova in the Gastown District of Vancouver, with 68K square feet of capacity in the heart of downtown. The facility, now renamed VAN4, will offer 4 MW of colocation capacity across 4 floors.

Gastown, Vancouver, Canada. Home to Cologix's new VAN4 data center, Canada's gateway to AsiaPacific

VAN4 - New international gateway to connect Vancouver companies to their clients and suppliers across the APAC region.

"175 West Cordova is already the most strategically connected building in Vancouver, home to several international and trans Canadian long-haul networks with strong pre-leasing activity for additional transpacific carriers and new hyperscale edge deployments," said Cologix's CEO Bill Fathers. "As we have invested in dark fiber capacity linking our other 3 Vancouver data centers, VAN1-3, we will similarly invest to tie in VAN4."

This linkage enables clients to access over 200 carriers, cloud onramps from Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, and our Cologix Access Marketplace from any of our facilities.

Investing in Vancouver's Future



As the vast majority of North American terrestrial fiber networks connect through western Canada into Vancouver, the City of Vancouver is rapidly becoming a world leading data networking and cloud services hub, on the level of such connection-dense West Coast cities as San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

"Vancouver is a fast growing and digitally progressive market; digital media, financial services and technology companies are embracing the cloud as part of their digital transformation. VAN4 is a new international gateway that will connect Vancouver based companies to their clients and suppliers across the Asia-Pacific region," said Laura Ortman, Cologix's President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Cologix is committed to Vancouver as a crucial market enabling Canada's digital transformation. In 2020 Cologix tripled capacity in Vancouver with VAN3, a 5 MW, 42K square foot facility located at 2828 Natal Street and now continues its investment with the addition of VAN4.

Fiber Connections that Connect the World

Vancouver is considered a prime growth location for high density interconnection, where many of the world's critical fiber networks already meet, connect, and extend across North America.

VAN4 serves as a key interconnection hub for critical networking infrastructure, including the primary Seattle to Vancouver terrestrial long haul fiber route and the Rogers long haul fiber network, as well as the future hub for Cascadia Gateway. Ken Thorpe, CEO and Founder of Cascadia Gateway said, "We at Cascadia Gateway are very pleased to be working closely with Cologix at 175 West Cordova as part of our Vancouver/Seattle Cascadia Fibre Network. We applaud Cologix for their commitment to Vancouver and the enablement of this Asia-Pacific gateway."

With all major Canadian telecommunications providers already colocated at VAN4, Cologix has grown its capabilities to provide customers with enhanced networking and connectivity options, enabling them to reach more customers with expanded network access quickly and with scale.

Key Highlights:

Cologix now offers 110K+ square feet of data center space in Vancouver

VAN4 is a highly scalable colocation facility located 2 blocks from VAN1

Provides diverse connectivity options with all major Canadian networks in the facility, including Bell Canada , Rogers, Shaw, Telus and Zayo

Reliable, energy efficient systems with 100% uptime guarantee and built-in redundancy

Robust dark fiber ring creates connected campus across VAN1-3, with plans to expand campus to include VAN4

Cologix hosts 75% of Canada's direct cloud onramps at our data centers, including three in Vancouver with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and Amazon Web Services®

Cologix provides access to all major public cloud providers and networks via Cologix Access Marketplace for on-demand, virtual connectivity to onramps

Cologix Vancouver provides connectivity to 50+ unique networks as well as direct access to the Vancouver Internet Exchange, VANIX, at VAN1-3 with plans to support it at VAN4

As the interconnection leader in Canada, Cologix has invested CAD $500+ million over three years to grow its Canadian platform, including building and expanding cloud gateways with directly adjacent or annex peering hubs and hyperscale edge facilities, enabling dark fiber connectivity, and developing 13 cloud onramps to access hyperscale cloud providers directly and privately – all built upon the most robust interconnection infrastructure in the country. Cologix's Canadian interconnection footprint includes 20 data centers.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Silicon Valley, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cologix Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cologix Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cologix Inc.