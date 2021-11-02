St. John's University President's Dinner Raises over $3 Million for Student Scholarships

QUEENS, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A sense of gratitude permeated the air at St. John's University's 24th Annual President's Dinner: gratitude for the determination and resilience of the entire St. John's community during a pandemic, for the generosity of donors who support the University's mission of service, and for the ability to gather in person to celebrate the accomplishments of the evening's honorees.

Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., hosted the Twenty-Fourth Annual St. John's University President's Dinner that raised $3.1 million for student scholarships. (L to R) Thomas J. Cox, Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Group, Paul C. Wirth, Retired Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Morgan Stanley, Fr. Shanley, Michael Roemer, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Discover Financial Services and Thomas J. Donohue, Advisor and Former Chief Executive Officer, US Chamber of Commerce.

The dinner saw more than $3.1 million raised that will directly benefit the University's most deserving students.

Held on Friday, October 29, in the Grand Ballroom of the New York Hilton Midtown, this was the first in-person President's Dinner since 2019. Serving as the University's premier fundraising event of the year, the dinner saw more than $3.1 million raised—including over $200,000 at the dinner itself—that will directly benefit the University's most deserving students. More than 600 preregistered and vaccinated guests attended the event.

The ballroom, adorned in St. John's red and white, served as a backdrop for the first dinner hosted by Rev. Brian J. Shanley, O.P., President of St. John's. "The fact that we're here tonight—having the time that we're having, in the world in which we're living—is a little bit of a miracle," he observed, clearly moved by the experience. "And it's something that we cannot take for granted."

The event also honors those who best exemplify the University's Catholic and Vincentian mission, presenting them with the Spirit of Service Award. These select individuals serve as role models as they incorporate these values into their lives in a meaningful way. It is also a wonderful opportunity for current students to interact with the highest caliber of St. John's graduates: people who have risen to the top of their professions while never forgetting their humble roots.

This year's honorees are all graduates of St. John's University:

Thomas J. Cox '82CBA, Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Group, LLC

Thomas J. Donohue '63C, '85HON, Advisor and Former Chief Executive Officer, US Chamber of Commerce

Michael Roemer '84CBA, Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer, Discover Financial Services

Paul C. Wirth '79CBA, Retired Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Morgan Stanley

Fr. Shanley said the evening's honorees channeled the spirit of St. John's in their lives and stressed the importance of recognizing their achievements. "As a St. John's community, we need to lift up the grace-filled good that is in our midst and that is in the people who are here. It helps us to affirm, clarify, and celebrate the central values of St. John's."

