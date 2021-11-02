Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Quarterly And Record Year To Date Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income increased $292,000 or 17.7% to $1.94 million ($1.62 per diluted common share) for the Company's third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.65 million ($1.37 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The current three months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.88% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 15.81%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.65% and an annualized ROE of 14.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased $1.64 million or 39.7% to $5.76 million ($4.80 per diluted common share), compared to net income of $4.124 million ($3.42 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The current nine months earnings represent a new record for the Company and equates to an annualized ROA of 1.90% and an annualized ROE of 15.77%. This compares to an annualized ROA of 1.43% and an annualized ROE of 12.54% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Net Loans Receivable have increased $14.25 million or 5.39% to $278.47 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $264.22 million at December 31, 2020. Total Deposits have increased $29.79 million or 10.03% to $326.75 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $296.96 million at December 31, 2020. Shareholder's equity increased $3.92 million or 8.59% to $49.58 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $45.66 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of NIDB's stock was $40.75 per common share as of September 30, 2021. The number of outstanding common shares was 1,202,985 as of the same date. The last reported trade of the stock on October 27, 2021 was $44.50 per common share.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its main office in Huntington and five full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (2), Warsaw and Fort Wayne (2). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents
$
14,716,427
$
12,397,471
Noninterest earning cash and cash equivalents
3,709,841
2,311,822
Total cash and cash equivalents
18,426,268
14,709,293
Interest- earning time deposits
2,210,000
3,681,000
Securities available for sale
82,515,533
78,418,462
Securities held to maturity
11,926,106
9,442,271
Loans held for sale
1,408,000
137,000
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan loss September 30, 2021 $4,013,967 and
278,472,147
264,220,486
Accrued interest receivable
1,561,054
1,516,929
Premises and equipment
6,806,146
5,282,884
Investments in limited liability partnerships
1,603,334
1,828,334
Cash surrender value of life insurance
10,265,336
10,071,443
Other assets
2,196,937
1,969,048
Total Assets
$
417,390,861
$
391,277,150
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
59,659,995
46,257,438
Interest bearing deposits
267,089,646
250,700,577
Borrowed Funds
37,711,346
45,805,419
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
3,347,304
2,852,005
Total Liabilities
367,808,291
345,615,439
Retained earnings – substantially restricted
49,582,570
45,661,711
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
417,390,861
$
391,277,150
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total interest income
$
4,381,819
$
3,734,822
$
12,248,544
$
11,333,967
Total interest expense
418,799
694,908
1,383,263
2,421,893
Net interest income
$
3,963,020
$
3,039,914
$
10,865,281
$
8,912,074
Provision for loan losses
-
120,000
120,000
460,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
$
3,963,020
$
2,919,914
$
10,745,281
$
8,452,074
Service charges on deposit accounts
181,654
148,651
488,770
469,371
Interchange Fees
164,120
122,189
496,208
419,398
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
-
-
Net gain on sale of loans
332,411
799,857
1,565,034
1,841,861
Net gain (loss) on sale of repossessed assets
-
-
-
(16,535)
Brokerage fees
59,658
45,849
191,873
142,132
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
64,631
56,506
193,894
169,519
Other income
162,629
144,977
440,173
185,528
Total noninterest income
$
965,103
$
1,318,029
$
3,375,952
$
3,211,274
Salaries and employee benefits
1,408,744
1,242,653
3,729,398
3,723,935
Occupancy
262,437
256,947
788,309
769,947
Data processing
350,898
223,506
1,019,939
825,688
Deposit insurance premiums
25,500
32,500
75,500
78,000
Professional fees
96,921
82,144
258,682
203,174
Advertising / marketing fees
64,072
65,120
159,559
148,869
Correspondent bank charges
27,977
31,299
80,241
90,402
Other expense
308,973
281,095
911,599
847,170
Total noninterest expenses
$
2,545,522
$
2,215,264
$
7,023,227
$
6,687,185
Income before income tax expense
$
2,382,601
$
2,022,679
$
7,098,006
$
4,976,163
Income tax expense
443,200
375,565
1,337,969
852,482
Net Income
$
1,939,401
$
1,647,114
$
5,760,037
$
4,123,681
NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic Earnings per common share
1.62
1.37
4.81
3.43
Dilutive Earnings per share
1.62
1.37
4.80
3.43
Net interest margin
4.06%
3.24%
3.79%
3.28%
Return on average assets
1.88%
1.65%
1.90%
1.43%
Return on average equity
15.81%
14.33%
15.77%
12.54%
Efficiency ratio
51.83%
50.83%
49.31%
55.16%
Average shares outstanding- primary
1,197,861
1,201,419
1,198,323
1,203,856
Average shares outstanding- diluted
1,198,028
1,201,586
1,200,079
1,205,523
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
3,987,013
$
3,664,820
$
3,851,897
$
3,191,605
Charge-offs:
One-to-four family
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
-
-
15,194
17,951
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
-
-
-
-
Consumer
13,103
39,016
75,191
84,143
Gross charge-offs
13,103
39,016
90,385
102,094
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
7,503
1,417
10,380
2,831
Commercial real estate
9,086
-
19,281
-
Land/land development
-
-
-
-
Commercial
250
-
990
105,919
Consumer
23,218
34,357
101,804
123,318
Gross recoveries
40,057
35,774
132,455
232,067
Net charge-offs
(26,954)
3,242
(42,070)
(129,973)
Additions charged to operations
-
120,000
120,000
460,000
Balance at end of period
$
4,013,967
$
3,781,578
$
4,013,967
$
3,781,578
(1) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
(.04%)
0.00%
(0.03%)
(0.06%)
Nonperforming assets (000's)
At September 30,
At June 30,
At March 31,
At December 31,
Loans:
2021
2021
2021
2020
Non-accrual
$
2,467
$
1,800
$
4,538
$
5,034
Past 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
Troubled debt restructured
361
362
364
374
Total nonperforming loans
2,828
2,162
4,902
5,408
Real estate owned
5
255
5
5
Other repossessed assets
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,833
$
2,417
$
4,907
$
5,413
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.68%
0.59%
1.21%
1.38%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
1.00%
0.77%
1.79%
2.02%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
141.94%
184.42%
81.07%
71.23%
Allowance for loan losses to net loans receivable
1.44%
1.44%
1.48%
1.46%
At September 30,
2021
2020
Stockholders' equity as a % of total assets
11.86%
11.60%
Book value per share
$
40.75
$
37.66
Common shares outstanding- EOP
1,202,985
1,210,327
(1) Ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.
