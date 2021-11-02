Nations Lending Continues West Coast Expansion with First Oregon Location

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, today announced it is planting its first Oregon flag. The company will open offices in Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass with longtime lending veteran Sheryl Osborn at the helm. Sales Manager William Ward and loan officers Kelly Lauerman, Linda Fitzgerald, Crystal Troy, Mitch Poitevint and their support teams make up the group.

Osborn comes to Nations from Caliber Home Loans, where she served as a branch manager for the last three years. Prior to joining Caliber, she spent six years at loanDepot, also as a branch manager. Osborn has worked in the lending industry for more than 20 years, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience that makes her an ideal fit to lead this new team.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Sheryl is the right fit for the job," said Nino Saso, West Divisional Sales Manager at Nations. "We've spent a lot of time and resources building our corporate functions specifically to support people of Sheryl's caliber. We look forward to the value Sheryl and her team will bring to Nations."

Ward, Lauerman, Fitgerald, Troy, and Poitevint will lead high-producing teams that have truly prided themselves on their relationship building and ties to the local community. Their work with builders and realtors has led to a high volume of purchase business in addition to the refi boom that the industry has experienced.

"Nations has really made its mark on the industry over the last few years," Osborn said. "We're all excited to be joining a company that's growingly quickly but has managed to keep its roots and stay grounded. Nations places a huge emphasis on supporting its people. They put people first."

Nations has enjoyed strong year-over-year growth, recently announcing dozens of new branch openings. The company is licensed in all 50 states.

For more information visit www.NationsLending.com.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,200 at its corporate headquarters and throughout 120 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com

