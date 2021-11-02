The Home Depot Honors LP Building Solutions as 2021 Merchandising Partner of the Year for Lumber

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, is proud to announce the company was selected as The Home Depot's 2021 Merchandising Partner of the Year in the Lumber category.

In 2021, communication was key to determining what products The Home Depot was going to drive, how to have adequate supply, and how to pull those products to the retail stores. When faced with this challenge, "LP was all in," according to The Home Depot Merchandising VP of Lumber Mike Hibbison.

LP was selected out of several hundred Lumber department suppliers due to the company's continued success in delivering premium products manufactured with builders in mind. Since pioneering production of oriented strand board in North America over 40 years ago, LP has been innovating new solutions to fit the changing needs of the building industry. From the company's Structural Solutions products to its Siding and Outdoor Building Solutions, LP products combine strength, technology, and durability to meet the needs of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. Over the years, LP has added technology to engineer certain products to be moisture resistant, flame retardant, and stronger than traditional lumber and plywood.

"Innovation is the core of what we do at LP," said LP Director of National Sales and Marketing for OSB Craig Miles. "This industry is rapidly growing, so we are continuously improving current products while developing new ones with superior strength, durability, and quality for advanced ways of building. We are deeply honored to be recognized for our work by our valuable partner, The Home Depot. We appreciate the company's commitment to the elevation of the building industry."

"In 2021, LP brought us their LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring and its 'Covered Until It's Covered®' warranty exclusive to The Home Depot in big-box retail," Hibbison said. "LP is helping change the way we market to customers. Congratulations to the entire team at LP!"

