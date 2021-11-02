GenScript Expands Commercial Production in U.S. with State-of-the-Art Gene Synthesis Center

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life science research tools and services provider, announced today that it has opened a larger than 50,000-square-foot facility for highly automated gene synthesis and plasmid preparation services near its U.S. headquarters in Piscataway, New Jersey. The state-of-the-art site marks a significant expansion of the company's advanced gene synthesis services, and is designed to mitigate U.S-based customers' supply chain risks with high quality, fast-turnaround on products required for new vaccines, therapeutics and innovations in synthetic biology.

"GenScript is extremely committed to supporting our customers as they expand globally, and this specialized laboratory and manufacturing facility allows us to deliver reliable products to them faster than ever before," said Ray Chen, PhD, president of GenScript USA Life Science Group, Inc. "Importantly, this site also gives our U.S. customers additional production resilience in case of unexpected events, such as pandemics and changes in customs and trade regulations."

The New Jersey region has long been recognized for leading innovation in drug development and commercialization, with a number of global pharmaceutical and health care companies headquartered in the area. The new facility is GenScript's first automated manufacturing site in the U.S. and represents a 10-fold increase in capacity, enabling it to better serve local customers, and expand its customer base in the region and nationwide.

"We are fortunate to be located in an area where this in an abundance of talent and expertise," added Chen. "With this facility, we also intend to add 100-200 jobs in research and manufacturing over the next two years."

A pioneer in the field of DNA synthesis, GenScript has completed more than 600,000 gene synthesis projects for scientists globally. Its patented gene synthesis and plasmid preparation services offer small laboratories and large commercial organization innovative and high-quality products for developing cell and gene therapies for cancer and other diseases, and new vaccines. GenScript has facilitated the development of global efforts to develop vaccines for COVID-19 with its wide range of tools and services. It also delivers DNA fragments of up to 200kb for new applications in the rapidly growing field of synthetic biology.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is a global biotechnology group. Based on its leading gene synthesis technology, GenScript has developed four major platforms including the global cell therapy platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the contract research organization (CRO) platform and the industrial synthesis product platform.

GenScript was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript's business operation spans over 100 countries and regions worldwide, with legal entities located in the U.S., Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript has provided premium, convenient, and reliable products and services for over 100,000 customers.

GenScript has a number of intellectual property rights and technical secrets, including more than 100 patents and over 270 patent applications. As of December 31-st, 2020, GenScript's products and services have been cited by 52,500 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

For more information visit www.genscript.com.

(PRNewsfoto/GenScript)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenScript