Axcelis Announces Financial Results For Third Quarter 2021

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:
- The Company reported third quarter revenue of $176.7 million, compared to $147.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. This includes quarterly system revenues of $126.2 million dollars, an implant systems record, compared to $100.1 million in the second quarter.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $36.4 million, compared to $24 million for the second quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $27.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share for the second quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 43.3%, compared to 43.5% in the second quarter.
- Shipped full family of Purion SiC Power Series™ implanters to leading power device chipmakers located in Asia and Europe.
- Shipped multiple Purion™ high current and high energy implanters to a leading memory device manufacturer located in Asia.
President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "Axcelis delivered very strong third quarter financial performance driven by record implant systems revenue and solid gross margins. The mature and specialty markets, especially the implant-intensive power device segment, are generating significant market expansion. Axcelis is capitalizing on the strength of these segments with market leading Purion product extensions specifically designed to meet these customers' requirements. The Company is well positioned for long-term, sustainable growth."
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, Axcelis expects revenues to be approximately $190 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 41.5%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately $37 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.84. The Company also expects to exceed $640 million in revenue for the full year 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Audience Passcode: 4426677. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Company Contacts
Investor Relations:
Doug Lawson
978.787.9552
Editorial/Media:
Maureen Hart
978.787.4266
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Product
$
169,151
$
104,799
$
435,916
$
334,126
Services
7,543
5,606
20,828
18,235
Total revenue
176,694
110,405
456,744
352,361
Cost of revenue:
Product
93,201
56,427
240,223
189,118
Services
6,981
5,817
19,560
17,634
Total cost of revenue
100,182
62,244
259,783
206,752
Gross profit
76,512
48,161
196,961
145,609
Operating expenses:
Research and development
16,707
14,867
49,015
45,513
Sales and marketing
11,415
9,763
33,979
27,404
General and administrative
11,996
9,649
33,226
28,726
Total operating expenses
40,118
34,279
116,220
101,643
Income from operations
36,394
13,882
80,741
43,966
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
51
106
124
658
Interest expense
(1,269)
(1,296)
(3,572)
(3,898)
Other, net
(963)
900
(2,131)
701
Total other expense
(2,181)
(290)
(5,579)
(2,539)
Income before income taxes
34,213
13,592
75,162
41,427
Income tax provision
6,698
2,807
12,261
6,119
Net income
$
27,515
$
10,785
$
62,901
$
35,308
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.82
$
0.32
$
1.87
$
1.06
Diluted
$
0.81
$
0.32
$
1.83
$
1.04
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average common shares
33,537
33,477
33,643
33,159
Diluted weighted average common shares
34,089
34,174
34,339
34,070
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
271,085
$
203,479
Accounts receivable, net
78,257
86,865
Inventories, net
196,812
161,076
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,990
19,371
Total current assets
570,144
470,791
Property, plant and equipment, net
32,921
29,840
Operating lease assets
8,106
4,542
Finance lease assets, net
19,563
20,544
Long-term restricted cash
756
753
Deferred income taxes
44,206
57,851
Other assets
35,282
40,303
Total assets
$
710,978
$
624,624
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
35,499
$
24,013
Accrued compensation
23,548
24,562
Warranty
5,741
4,280
Income taxes
623
654
Deferred revenue
54,502
21,221
Current portion of finance lease obligation
921
756
Other current liabilities
16,361
8,945
Total current liabilities
137,195
84,431
Long-term finance lease obligation
46,672
47,393
Long-term deferred revenue
3,738
1,837
Other long-term liabilities
11,694
9,361
Total liabilities
199,299
143,022
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 33,406 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 33,633 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020
33
34
Additional paid-in capital
559,913
570,102
Accumulated deficit
(50,017)
(91,969)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,750
3,435
Total stockholders' equity
511,679
481,602
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
710,978
$
624,624
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.