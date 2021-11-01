Struggling with 'COVID-Somnia?' Desperate For a Good Night's Sleep? Gov. Mike Huckabee Announces Study Showing Relaxium® Helps You Sleep and Wake Up Refreshed

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Presidential Candidate Mike Huckabee's enthusiasm for Relaxium® Sleep now has science behind it in a peer reviewed clinical trial study published in the Journal of Insomnia and Sleep Disorders with Relaxium®.

Governor Huckabee relies on Relaxium® SLEEP. Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group

The study found more people falling asleep faster and sleeping longer when using Relaxium® Sleep sleeping pills and waking up more refreshed, alert and better able to concentrate.

The study found Relaxium® Sleep subjects: Falling asleep 140% faster, sleeping longer without interruption by 266%, and waking refreshed and alert by 69%. Subjects taking Relaxium® Sleep reported improved concentration during the day by 80%!

"I truly can live my life to the fullest since I've been taking Relaxium Sleep," said Huckabee. "Once you experience the most peaceful relaxing night's sleep you've ever had, you won't want to live without it."

Huckabee discovered Relaxium® after a commercial for Relaxium® on FOX News and Newsmax caught his attention primarily because it was clinically studied, proving efficacy and safety, and formulated by a clinical neurologist to address the root cause of sleeplessness as it works to correct insomnia. "This was a more sensible approach," he concluded, ending up gaining three years of incredible sleep and renewed energy he now wants to tell the world about.

"Relaxium® Sleep literally changed my life," he said, now using the product to keep his energy up and enthusiasm soaring to new highs.

"With Relaxium® Sleep, I fall asleep as soon as my head hits the pillow, and their amazing triple action formula addresses all insomnia-related factors for a good night's sleep."

Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D., Clinical Neurologist, Sleep Expert, and Founder of The American Behavioral Research Institute said Insomnia was already pervasive and became even more prevalent due to the Covid epidemic. "We now have added a new sleep disorder, coined COVID-Somnia!" Dr. Ciliberti formulated Relaxium Sleep with his exclusive Valerest for his patients suffering from insomnia long before the pandemic.

For more information on Relaxium®, visit www.relaxium.com and follow on Facebook @relaxiumsleep and on Instagram @therealrelaxium.

ABOUT DR. ERIC F CILIBERTI, MD, MS

The developer of Relaxium®, Dr. Eric Ciliberti, is a board-certified physician specializing in neurology. He is considered one of the foremost experts on sleep, stress, anxiety, and nervous system disorders.

Media Contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; justin@transmediagroup.com

