LAGOS Celebrates 25 Years Supporting Keep Memory Alive

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark 25 years of raising funds and awareness for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, master jeweler Steven Lagos designed a new limited-edition LAGOS pendant necklace for donors who contributed $300 or more during the Power of Love gala's text-to-give moment.

LAGOS Keep Memory Alive Limited Edition Pendant Necklace

"The work that this center has accomplished for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is just remarkable." - Steven Lagos

The necklaces quickly sold out, with 100 percent of the donation supporting Keep Memory Alive and their efforts to fund research and programs dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by brain disorders and their families. Available in sterling silver and 18K gold, this collectible piece is the third in the series and the perfect memento to mark a very special evening. Each pendant features the brand's iconic Caviar beading with the Power of Love heart motif and engraving on the back to mark the anniversary.

"I've been a proud supporter of Keep Memory Alive since the early days," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "I've enjoyed watching the organization grow and have been inspired to grow our commitment along with it. The work that this center has accomplished for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is just remarkable."

The 2021 exclusive Power of Love necklace is the newest addition to a comprehensive LAGOS collection devoted to the cause. The LAGOS Keep Memory Alive collection is available at LAGOS.com and features a suite of sterling silver jewelry that follows the same design inspiration as the organization's Frank Gehry-designed building. This collection is available for purchase year-round and donates 100 percent of the purchase to the organization.

In addition, a curated selection of styles totaling more than $50,000 were featured as part of LAGOS' annual contribution to the event's silent auction. In total, LAGOS has raised over $1 million for KMA to date.

"The advancements we've been able to achieve are largely due to longtime supporters like Steven Lagos," said Larry Ruvo, founder and chairman of Keep Memory Alive. "We appreciate that Steven's contributions not only support our work but leave our donors with a beautiful memento and memory of their own."

For 25 years, LAGOS has supported Keep Memory Alive and its efforts to research and care for those in need. Steven Lagos became intimately involved with the foundation through his friendship with founder Larry Ruvo and his personal connection to the cause. Steven's grandparents suffered from Alzheimer's and he watched as the disease took a toll on the patients as well as their families and caregivers. He realized just how difficult the experience is for everyone involved and has been committed to Keep Memory Alive ever since.

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

