Honda Strengthens Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility in America; Strategy Includes New Charitable Funding Opportunities

TORRANCE, Calif. and MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its longstanding commitment to communities across America, Honda today announced an enhanced comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy to strengthen the company's support of the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's CSR commitment is structured around five CSR pillars—Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community—and includes giving from both Honda and the Honda USA foundation.

"By aligning our CSR strategy around key areas of our societal commitment, Honda is taking steps toward our goal of helping people reach their life's potential," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of the Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity Divisions, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We are committed to making positive and lasting change in our communities, whether that's through financial contributions or the volunteer efforts of our associates."

This new strategy allows the CSR division to better align with the company's global philanthropy goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

CSR Pillars Strengthen Community Support

Honda's vision for CSR now centers on five pillars, grounded in Honda's corporate values, and will be supported by Honda and the Honda USA Foundation.

Education: Inspiring the Next Generation. Honda believes in embracing the dreams of young people and creating opportunities for them to succeed. We know educating today's youth will inspire creativity and spark innovation to help solve tomorrow's challenges. That's why Honda has made science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) education and career readiness top priorities.

Environment: Building a Sustainable Future. Honda does more than create sustainable products and processes. Our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint leads to our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. We're on a mission to protect the Earth for future generations and ensure Blue Skies for Our Children.

Mobility: The Joy and Freedom of Mobility. Whether it's creating products that provide mobility on land, in the water or in the skies, enhancing the joy and freedom of mobility in our communities will always be our driving inspiration.

Traffic Safety: Safety for Everyone. Striving for a collision-free society is one of our most monumental dreams yet—that's why Honda believes in Safety for Everyone. We are committed to helping people safely and confidently enjoy the freedom of mobility both on and off the road.

Community: Empowering Our Communities. We may be a global company, but at our core, we are people—people who care about our families, our neighbors and local communities across America. Honda is committed to inspiring and empowering our associates to get involved in the communities where we live and work.

Honda Giving

As a part of Honda's new CSR strategy, Honda consolidated its three former U.S. foundations—the American Honda Foundation, Honda of America Foundation and Honda Marine Science Foundation—into one, the Honda USA Foundation. The foundation will collaborate with like-minded organizations to drive sustainable change in marginalized communities. The company also has streamlined its charitable giving to offer both corporate and foundation funding opportunities.

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation will provide funding with a focus on eligible organizations that support communities located near the company's major operations and align with its strategic pillars. The funding cycle for both corporate and foundation giving will open each fall with specified award categories, and approved funding will be distributed in the spring. At times, Honda also may provide invitation-only opportunities to key community partners.

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation are now accepting applications through November 30, 2021 in the areas of the Environment, Mobility and Traffic Safety. Eligible organizations can apply for more than one award category from either Honda or the Honda USA Foundation, but may not submit the same project under multiple award categories. To learn more about funding opportunities and eligibility criteria, please visit: https://csr.honda.com/community/honda-giving/.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that improve the lives of people while conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through its focus on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

