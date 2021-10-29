Geneva Financial Announces New Kentucky Mortgage Branch Headed by Renee Peden

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 45 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Lexington, Kentucky to be led by Branch Manager Renee Peden. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Our move to Geneva Financial has provided us with the tools we need to best serve our clients and our community." Kentucky Branch Manager Renee Peden stated about the opening. "The 'human first' culture and countless program options we are able to offer through Geneva speaks to the genuine care and dedication that they have for our clients."

Peden has been an active figure in the industry since 2006 and is known for her outstanding human service and unmatched communication from start to finish. The experienced branch manager has an extensive background in all facets of mortgage lending, including Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA, HERO and First Responder Programs, Investor Products, and much more. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Renee and her team go above and beyond to help her clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including the homebuying standard Conventional Loan, FHA, VA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and more.

A Kentucky native, Renee enjoys her flower gardens, wakeboarding, and spending time on the lake with her two children, Bailee and Landen, and her Shichon, Bentley. Whether in the office or out, Renee has always had a passion for people and has found a purpose in mortgage lending.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 45 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®.

