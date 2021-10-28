Spirovant to Present SP-101 Data at the 2021 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirovant Sciences, a gene therapy company developing treatments and cures for inherited respiratory diseases including cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that it will be delivering oral and poster presentations highlighting pre-clinical data for its compound, SP-101, at the 2021 North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC 2021), November 2-5. SP-101, an investigational novel recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy selected for its tropism to human airway epithelia, is being developed for inhalation in patients with CF who do not benefit from treatment with Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) modulators, which is approximately 20% of all patients with CF. Additional details will be presented during the scheduled presentations.

Workshop Details

W05.5: Delivery of SP-101 restores CFTR function in human CF airway epithelial cultures and drives hCFTRΔR transgene expression in the airways of ferrets

November 3, 2021, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Presenter: Katherine Excoffon, Ph.D., VP, Research, Spirovant Sciences

Presented During: W05--PTC-GMS: Approaches for Delivery of Nucleotide Based Therapeutics

Poster Presentation Details

November 4, 2021, 1:10 PM ET

Presenter: Katherine Excoffon, Ph.D., VP, Research, Spirovant Sciences

About Spirovant Sciences, Inc.

Spirovant is a gene therapy company focused on changing the course of cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases. The company's current investigational gene therapy technologies are designed to overcome the historical barriers that have prevented effective genetic treatments for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant's lead programs are in development for cystic fibrosis. Spirovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Spirovant is located in Philadelphia, PA. More information is available at https://www.spirovant.com/.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies for unmet patient conditions. Through our unique portfolio of wholly-owned "Vant" subsidiaries—Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported development of FDA-approved products including GEMTESA® for overactive bladder and RETHYMIC® for pediatric congenital athymia, and has advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is the majority-shareholder of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) whose marketed products include ORGOVYX® for advanced prostate cancer and MYFEMBREE® for uterine fibroids. Sumitovant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. For more information, please visit https://www.sumitovant.com.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China, and other Asian countries. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 7,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com/.

