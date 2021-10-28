The New York Women's Foundation Announces Fall Grantmaking Efforts

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investing in the power of women, girls, and gender-expansive people to create an equitable and just future, The New York Women's Foundation announces nearly half a million dollars in its latest round of grantmaking.

After a contentious 2020 Presidential election and on the cusp of a new mayor and city council coming into power in New York City, The Foundation is prioritizing investments in organizations that strengthen civic engagement, leadership development, and movement building by and for women, girls, and gender-expansive people. The grants reflect The Foundation's ongoing commitment to racial, gender, and economic justice by focusing strategic grantmaking on ending mass incarceration and strengthening democracy to dismantle barriers and transform systems that perpetuate gender inequity, racism, classism, and other forms of oppression.

The Foundation's fall grantmaking awarded nine grants ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 for a total of $490,000 to build upon the strengths, social capital, and leadership of women, girls, and gender-expansive people within local and underinvested communities. So far this year, combined with earlier grantmaking efforts, The Foundation has awarded more than $5 million to grantee partners.

"Civic engagement and criminal justice reform are central to creating a truly equitable community," says Ana L. Oliveira, President, and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "The status quo is unacceptable, and we are committed to our communities and invest in the vision and leadership of our grantee partners. They know the path to success and change, and we must follow them with our resources."

Grantee partners 21 in 21, Higher Heights Leadership Fund, Poderistas , Sex Workers Project , and Young Invincibles center the voices and experiences of those most marginalized in civic and political spheres, including Black and Latinx women, youth of color, and cis- and transgender people of color in the sex work industry. By elevating the leadership of underserved communities, these grantee partners will ensure that their rights, needs, and voices are not only protected but utilized to strengthen democracy and accelerate policy change.

The Foundation's fall round of grantmaking also focuses on the criminal justice system by engaging system-impacted individuals and communities to advance racial equity and end mass incarceration in New York City. The Foundation's prior investments in the grantee partners working in this area have proved to be effective, with New York's Governor Kathy Hochul signing the #LessisMoreNY Act. The successful passing of this legislation is an essential first step and highlights the necessity of continuing to invest in parole reform, decarceration, and community-led safety. In this new round of grantmaking, The Foundation increases support for grantee partners engaged in timely efforts toward the closing of Riker's Island and key decarceration policies.

A Little Piece of Light, Alliance of Families for Justice, Katal Center, and VOCAL-NY are grantees that centralize their efforts on organizing, community mobilization, and legislative policy advocacy towards decarceration efforts in New York City. With the common goal of accelerating the closure of Rikers Island, the work of these grantee partners continues to amplify the necessity for transformational change in NYC criminal justice systems. With this new round of funding, these grantee partners will be able to build on their success and capitalize on the momentum of a new Mayor and City Council to lead coordinated, community-led efforts toward closing Riker's Island; transform the culture of policing, court, and jail systems; and engage underrepresented communities in reform efforts.

The New York Women's Foundation is a voice for women and a force for change. The Foundation's mission is to create an equitable and just future for women and families. By the end of 2021, The Foundation will have distributed more than $100 million in its 34-year existence to over 500 organizations, impacting millions of women and girls across New York City and beyond.

