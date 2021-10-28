Hello Bello Celebrates Grand Opening Of First US Diaper Factory

WACO, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Bello, the leading brand of premium, yet affordable baby and family care products, celebrated the grand opening of the company's first US diaper factory in Waco, Texas on Tuesday, October 26. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by co-founders Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen alongside Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

The factory's official opening establishes Hello Bello as the only independent diaper company in the US to manufacture their own diapers from design to delivery. The custom, state-of-the-art 312,000 square-feet integrated facility was brought to life by Waco hometown heroes Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia design team who assisted on general design, staging and visual merchandising for the space.

"We started this company with a simple mission to provide access to premium products for all; ensuring that parents never have to sacrifice on quality or choose between their baby or their budget," said Kristen Bell. "By having this extraordinary (and very colorful) factory, we will be able to reduce our carbon footprint, create US jobs, provide superior quality control and produce a best-in-class product for all families. We are so grateful."

This new diaper distribution and manufacturing factory represents Hello Bello's multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing. Creating nearly 200 new jobs for the region, the made-in-the-USA factory will provide greater sustainability (in production and distribution), best-in-class quality control and will keep costs low for the consumer. The decision to open and operate in Waco is based on the location's central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and significant reduction in freight. Hello Bello plans to source a majority of raw materials from local and regional premium U.S. supply partners which will improve reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency, ultimately improving the company's overall carbon footprint.

"As a Texas native, it brings me great pride to celebrate the opening of our new Waco factory and to bring a piece of Hello Bello to the region," said Sean Kane, co-CEO Hello Bello. "From the beginning we set out to design the absolute best diaper on the market that's both premium, affordable and accessible to all families. Opening our new diaper factory and distribution center here, means we can deliver even more on our brand promise."

Hello Bello, known for its premium and affordable products, manufactures and distributes over 100 family essentials, including diapers, wipes, toiletries, cleaning supplies, seasonal goods and more to leading retailers across North America, including Walmart.

Hello Bello's location into greater Waco represents a regional economic development collaboration between Waco and McLennan County, both partnering to provide incentive support of the project based upon the company's job creation and capital investment commitments.

About Hello Bello:

Hello Bello™, launched in February 2019, makes premium and affordable baby products designed to eliminate the choice many parents have to make – deciding between what's best for their kids and what's best for their budget. From diapers, shampoo, and sunscreen to organic multivitamins, laundry detergent, refillable cleaners, towels and bedding Hello Bello's products are carefully crafted with babies, parents, and the planet in mind. Hello Bello was co-founded by Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. For more information, please visit https://hellobello.com/ or follow @hellobello on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @myhellobello on Pinterest.

About Greater Waco:

Greater Waco, located in McLennan County, Texas, along the Interstate 35 corridor is home to more than 14,000 companies, 270,000 people and a regional workforce of approximately 330,000. Greater Waco's centralized location, with access to Dallas and Austin (90 miles) and Houston and San Antonio (185 miles), makes it a regional center of economic activity and an ideal community for businesses and individuals.

Since 2006, Greater Waco has seen nearly $2 billion in new industrial capital investments and more than $750 million in riverfront and downtown development, making it an attractive place to live, work and play. Greater Waco is landscaped with top-rated higher educational institutions, including Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College – Waco, Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University at Waco representing 30,000 students.

The Greater Waco Chamber leads economic development efforts for the area focusing on talent development and targeting six key industries for growth: Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Health Care, Innovation, Professional and Financial Services and Supply Chain Management.

For more information, visit WacoChamber.com.

