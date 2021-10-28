2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Sunday Night Baseball" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. The St. Louis Cardinals™ lead all teams this season with six finalists.

"This season was exciting for so many reasons, namely fans being back in the stands, and the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists certainly contributed to the fun with their amazing defensive highlights," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "This year's class of Gold Glove finalists is a great mix of young and veteran defensive stars, and we're anxiously awaiting the reveal of winners on Nov. 7 on ESPN."

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are selected by the managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team's respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.

The 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Position Player Team P José Berríos Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays

Dallas Keuchel Chicago White Sox

Zack Greinke Houston Astros C Martín Maldonado Houston Astros

Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals

Sean Murphy Oakland Athletics 1B Matt Olson Oakland Athletics

Jared Walsh Los Angeles Angels

Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros 2B Whit Merrifield Kansas City Royals

Marcus Semien Toronto Blue Jays

David Fletcher Los Angeles Angels 3B Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics

Joey Wendle Tampa Bay Rays

José Ramírez Cleveland Indians SS Andrelton Simmons Minnesota Twins

J.P. Crawford Seattle Mariners

Carlos Correa Houston Astros LF Randy Arozarena Tampa Bay Rays

Andrew Benintendi Kansas City Royals

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Toronto Blue Jays CF Myles Straw Houston Astros/Cleveland Indians

Kevin Kiermaier Tampa Bay Rays

Michael A. Taylor Kansas City Royals RF Hunter Renfroe Boston Red Sox

Joey Gallo Texas Rangers/New York Yankees

Kyle Tucker Houston Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position Player Team P Max Fried Atlanta Braves

Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies

Zach Davies Chicago Cubs C Jacob Stallings Pittsburgh Pirates

Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals

J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies 1B Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves

Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals

Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Tommy Edman St. Louis Cardinals

Kolten Wong Milwaukee Brewers

Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan McMahon Colorado Rockies

Manny Machado San Diego Padres SS Francisco Lindor New York Mets

Kevin Newman Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Crawford San Francisco Giants LF AJ Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers

David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks

Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals CF Jackie Bradley Jr. Milwaukee Brewers

Bryan Reynolds Pittsburgh Pirates

Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Yastrzemski San Francisco Giants

Adam Duvall Miami Marlins/Atlanta Braves

The 2021 finalists include ten former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 15 former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Sunday Nov. 7, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, in addition to the Rawlings Team Defensive Award and Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award winners, will be unveiled exclusively on MLB Network's Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight" on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET.

