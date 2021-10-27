Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC's Notes Due 2023, 2026, 2029 And 2031

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW).

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the Market Bidco Limited (the "Offeror") announcement dated 21 October 2021 in relation to the (a) invitations by the Offeror to the Noteholders of each Series of Notes referred to below issued by Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (the "Company") and guaranteed by Safeway Limited to tender the Notes for purchase by the Offeror or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, for cash at the relevant Purchase Price plus the Early Tender Premium or Early Consent Premium, as applicable, and (b) solicitations by the Offeror, as agent of the Company, for the approval by the Noteholders, by extraordinary resolution at meetings convened by the Company, of (i) the Change of Control Waiver and (ii) certain modifications to the Conditions of each Series of Notes to grant a new Put Right to the Noteholders of such Series of Notes in connection with the Acquisition, in each case subject to the Transaction Conditions being satisfied or waived by the Offeror.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the tender offer and consent solicitation memorandum, dated 21 October 2021 (the "Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum"), which is available, subject to certain restrictions, on the following website: www.lucid-is.com/morrison.

Increase of Early Tender Premium

The Offeror hereby announces that it has increased the Early Tender Premium payable by the Offeror or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, to:

in respect of the 2023 Notes, £4.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2023 Notes, representing an increase of £3.30 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2023 Notes from the originally announced early tender premium of £1.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2023 Notes;

in respect of the 2026 Notes, £3.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2026 Notes, representing an increase of £2.30 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2026 Notes from the originally announced early tender premium of £1.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2026 Notes;

in respect of the 2029 Notes, £4.90 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2029 Notes, representing an increase of £3.40 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2029 Notes from the originally announced early tender premium of £1.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2029 Notes; and

in respect of the 2031 Notes, £2.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2031 Notes, representing an increase of £1.30 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2031 Notes from the originally announced early tender premium of £1.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of the 2031 Notes.

Each Noteholder that validly tenders its Notes of a relevant Series in the relevant Offer at or prior to the Early Deadline (as extended per this announcement) (and thereby automatically votes in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution to approve the applicable Proposal) and does not subsequently revoke such tender in the limited circumstances in which such revocation is permitted, subject to applicable law and provisions of the applicable Trust Deed and whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer will receive, in addition to the Purchase Price and the relevant Accrued Interest (as described in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum), a total additional cash payment for the tender of its Notes equal to:

in respect of the 2023 Notes, £4.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of such 2023 Notes;

in respect of the 2026 Notes, £3.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of such 2026 Notes;

in respect of the 2029 Notes, £4.90 per £1,000 in principal amount of such 2029 Notes; and

in respect of the 2031 Notes, £2.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of such 2031 Notes (in respect of each Series of Notes, the "Early Tender Premium");

in each case, payable by the Offeror or, if directed by the Offeror, upon completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, on the Settlement Date.

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the Offers:

Description of the Notes ISIN Code Common Code (Regulation S Notes) Outstanding Principal Amount Minimum Denomination Purchase Price Early Tender Premium Early Consent Premium Amount Subject to the Offers £400,000,000 4.625 per cent. Notes due

8 December 2023

(the "2023 Notes") XS0717069073 071706907 £250,000,000 £100,000 and integral multiples of £1,000 in excess thereof up to and including £199,000 £1,000 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2023 Notes £4.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2023 Notes £0.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2023 Notes Any and all £400,000,000 3.500 per cent. Notes due 27 July 2026

(the "2026 Notes") XS0808629389 080862938 £250,000,000 £100,000 and integral multiples of £1,000 in excess thereof up to and including £199,000 £1,000 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2026 Notes £3.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2026 Notes £0.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2026 Notes Any and all £300,000,000 4.750 per cent. Notes due

4 July 2029

(the "2029 Notes") XS1083226321 108322632 £250,000,000 £100,000 and integral multiples of £1,000 in excess thereof up to and including £199,000 £1,000 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2029 Notes £4.90 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2029 Notes £0.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2029 Notes Any and all £350,000,000 2.500 per cent. Notes due

1 October 2031

(the "2031 Notes") XS2058692471 205869247 £350,000,000 £200,000 and integral multiples of £1,000 in excess thereof up to and including £399,000 £1,000 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2031 Notes £2.80 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2031 Notes £0.50 per £1,000 in principal amount of 2031 Notes Any and all

Extensions of the Offers and Proposals

The Offeror hereby notifies the Noteholders that the Early Deadline, the Voting Only Deadline and the Expiration Deadline for the Offers and the Proposals have been extended and, as a result, the date of the Meetings of the Noteholders of each Series of Notes to consider the applicable Proposal, the expected Settlement Date for the Offers, the deadline to exercise the Put Right and the expected settlement date for holders who have exercised the Put Right have been correspondingly extended.

The expected timetable of events is set forth below. This timetable is subject to change, and the dates and times may be extended or amended by the Offeror in accordance with the terms of the Offers and the Proposals, as described in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ significantly from the timetable below. In addition, the timetable may also differ if the Meetings are required to be adjourned.

Date and Time (all times are London time, unless otherwise stated)

Action 27 October 2021

Announcement of the Increase of the Early Tender Premium and Extensions of the Offers and Proposals





10 November 2021 at 16:00 hours

Early Deadline Deadline for receipt by the Tabulation and Tender Agent of all Tender Instructions and Voting Only Instructions in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolutions to approve the applicable Proposals in order for Noteholders to be eligible for the Early Tender Premium or Early Consent Premium, as applicable.





26 November 2021 at

Voting Only Deadline 10:00 hours

Deadline for receipt by the Tabulation and Tender Agent of all Voting Only Instructions.





26 November 2021 at 10:00 hours

Expiration Deadline of the Offers Deadline for receipt by the Tabulation and Tender Agent of all valid Tender Instructions in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offers.





1 December 2021 at

Meetings 10:00 hours

Meeting of the Noteholders of the 2023 Notes to consider the applicable Proposal, to be held via teleconference. 10:30 hours

Meeting of the Noteholders of the 2026 Notes to consider the applicable Proposal, to be held via teleconference. 11:00 hours

Meeting of the Noteholders of the 2029 Notes to consider the applicable Proposal, to be held via teleconference. 11:30 hours

Meeting of the Noteholders of the 2031 Notes to consider the applicable Proposal, to be held via teleconference.









Announcements As soon as practicable following the conclusion of the relevant Meeting

The Offeror will announce whether the Transaction Conditions have been satisfied (or, if applicable, waived) and, if so, the announcement by the Offeror of: (i) the results of each Meeting and, if the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of a Series of Notes is passed and the relevant Supplemental Trust Deed is executed, the deadline to exercise the Put Right; (ii) in respect of the 2023 Notes, the aggregate principal amount (if any) of the 2023 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the applicable Offer at or prior to the Expiration Deadline that the Offeror determines, in its sole discretion, that it or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, will accept for purchase; (iii) in respect of the 2026 Notes, the aggregate principal amount (if any) of the 2026 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the applicable Offer at or prior to the Expiration Deadline that the Offeror determines, in its sole discretion, that it or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, will accept for purchase; (iv) in respect of the 2029 Notes, the aggregate principal amount (if any) of the 2029 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the applicable Offer at or prior to the Expiration Deadline that the Offeror determines, in its sole discretion, that it or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, will accept for purchase; (v) in respect of the 2031 Notes, the aggregate principal amount (if any) of the 2031 Notes validly tendered pursuant to the applicable Offer at or prior to the Expiration Deadline that the Offeror determines, in its sole discretion, that it or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, will accept for purchase; and (vi) the confirmation of the Settlement Date for the Offers and the payment of the Early Tender Premium or Early Consent Premium, as applicable, to eligible Noteholders. Effective Date If the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of a Series of Notes is passed, the execution by the Company, the Guarantor and the Trustee of the applicable Supplemental Trust Deed.





2 December 2021

Settlement Date Subject to the satisfaction (or, if applicable, the waiver) of the Transaction Conditions at or prior to such date, the expected Settlement Date for the Offers. Subject to the satisfaction (or, if applicable, the waiver) of Transaction Conditions at or prior to such date, to the extent that the Offeror or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, accepts for purchase any notes on the Settlement Date, the Offeror or, if directed by the Offeror, upon the completion of the Acquisition, the Company or any of its affiliates, will accept on the Settlement Date for purchase any Notes validly tendered pursuant to the applicable Offer after the Early Deadline.





6 December 2021

Deadline to Exercise Put Right The deadline to exercise the Put Right following a five calendar day put period beginning from the Effective Date.





7 December 2021

Settlement of Exercise Put Right The expected settlement for holders who have exercised the Put Right.

General

The complete terms and conditions of the Offers and Proposals are set forth in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, which will be sent to Noteholders at their request. Noteholders are urged to read the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum carefully. Except as described herein, other terms and conditions of the Offers and Proposals remain unchanged.

Noteholders who have already tendered their Notes do not have to retender their Notes or take any other action as a result of the extension of the Early Deadline, the Voting Only Deadline and the Expiration Deadline applicable to the Offers and the Proposals.

The Offers to purchase the outstanding Notes are subject to the terms and conditions contained in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The Offeror is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers. The acceptance for purchase by the Offeror of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offers is at the sole discretion of the Offeror and tenders may be rejected by the Offeror for any reason.

The Offeror has retained BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Merrill Lynch International and Mizuho International plc to act as Joint Dealer Managers for the Offers.

Operational Procedure Description

In order to participate in the Offers, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Information and Tender Agent at or prior to 10:00 hours, London time, on 26 November 2021. Tender Instructions must be submitted electronically in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System, and shall be irrevocable (save for the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted), according to the terms and conditions, contained in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

If you need further information about the Offers and the Proposals, please contact the Joint Dealer Managers or the Tabulation and Tender Agent.

Offer Website: www.lucid-is.com/morrison

Contact Details:

