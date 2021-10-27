Meridian Launches Innovative Air-Dryable™ qPCR Mixes Enabling Direct Detection of DNA or RNA from Urine Samples

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today the launch of two innovative Air-Dryable™ qPCR Mixes that enable direct detection of DNA or RNA/DNA from urine samples. Meridian developed these unique master mixes specifically to overcome the adverse effect of inhibitors present in crude urine samples that can affect the sensitivity of a molecular assay.

Urine is an abundant biofluid used to diagnose urinary tract infections (UTIs) and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and manage bladder, ovarian, prostate, and kidney diseases. Urine-based biopsies are non-invasive and enable convenient at-home self-sampling, consequently increasing patient compliance and satisfaction. Urine contains substances (e.g., urea) that can inhibit the PCR reactions. As such, expensive and time-consuming extraction steps are often needed. Meridian's new Air-Dryable™ Direct DNA qPCR Urine and Air-Dryable™ Direct RNA/DNA qPCR Urine mixes remove the need for time-consuming RNA or DNA purification or complex component optimization. These mixes produce faster and more sensitive assays directly from urine. Setting up the assay can be as simple as adding primers and probes. Air-Dryable™ technology replaces the need for lyophilization with fast, simple, and inexpensive oven-drying procedures. Meridian's mixes are ideal for manufacturing room-temperature stable, highly sensitive, and cost-effective molecular diagnostic assays.

Florent Chang-Pi-Hin, Ph.D., Vice President of Research & Development at Meridian Life Science, commented, "Urine can be a rich source of material for testing a wide variety of conditions as it is easily accessible and convenient for patients to provide in comparison to other liquid biopsy material such as blood. Interestingly, we have shown that the Air-Dryable™ Direct qPCR Urine mixes are sensitive enough to detect and distinguish co-infecting arboviruses such as Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya in urine long after the disappearance of viremia in the blood. The Air-Dryable™ Direct qPCR Urine mixes are ideal for developing point-of-care assays with faster workflows and market-leading performance. Meridian's Air-Dryable™ technology allows oven-drying on-site, saving manufacturing time and expense while allowing control of the entire workflow."

Meridian is committed to supplying innovative solutions to the diagnostic industry to simplify and accelerate the development of superior diagnostic assays. For more information on leveraging Air-Dryable™ technology for your assay development, please visit https://meridianlifescience.com/air-dryable-mixes or email Liyan.Pang@meridianlifescience.com.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy, and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

