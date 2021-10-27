loanDepot Named First Ever "Corporate Champion" for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (California) named loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, its first ever "Corporate Champion" for the company's dedication and support for youth and families prior to and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The honor was bestowed upon loanDepot during the "Be Great Gala," the premier fundraising event for the organization, which offers programs and services at 66 locations in the cities of Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange and Santa Ana.

loanDepot logo. (PRNewsFoto/LoanDepot.com, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/LD Holdings Group LLC)

"We are grateful for the partnership with loanDepot over the past 18 months and the incredible impact they helped to create in the lives of the kids and families we serve," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast CEO Robert Santana. "From their support of financial resource, to donations of technology that allowed students to engage in virtual learning, to the incredible volunteerism and passion demonstrated by their employees, we are proud to partner with loanDepot in our collective efforts to support the community through this pandemic."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, loanDepot, whose headquarters are located in the region, sprung to action to support the Clubs' efforts providing critical goods and services to the youth and families it serves. Driven by loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh – what started with a donation led to a full-scale effort with an overwhelming number of loanDepot executives and team members joining in to help those who needed it most during the uncertain times.

"Boys & Girls Clubs carry out such critical work, supporting kids and their families to meet basic necessities," said Hsieh. "Supporting the communities where we live and work is in our DNA and Team loanDepot jumped right in to help during this uncertain and unprecedented time. While the impact of our work is its own reward, we're honored to be named Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast's first ever Corporate Champion."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast quickly became a passion for many Team loanDepot members who showed up week after week, bringing family and friends to volunteer. loanDepot employees helped provide meals for thousands of kids, offered childcare and virtual learning assistance and staffed the Clubs' annual Holiday party. Team members even spotted opportunities to increase efficiency and comfort – donating pallet jacks to help move large items and tents to keep staff and volunteers cool in the sun. And, when it was time to head back to school in September 2020, loanDepot donated laptops and MiFi hotspots to make sure Club members could attend school and keep up with their studies.

In addition to ongoing regional efforts, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast will receive funds from loanDepot's $665,000 contribution as part of the 2021 "Home Means Everything" RBI Campaign" – in which the Official Mortgage Lender of Major League Baseball donated $25 and $1,000 for every RBI in the regular season and League Championship Series presented by loanDepot (ALCS and NLCS) respectively, to the national organization and local clubs across the country. As part of the program, Hsieh recently invited Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast's 2020 Youth of the Year recipient Nicolas Sanchez onto the mound to join him in throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers vs. Braves matchup during game three of the NLCS.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

Since its founding, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast has been a cornerstone of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, Newport Beach, Orange, and Santa Ana communities. They have provided strategic programming, safe space, and quality mentoring to more than 100,000 youth since the first Club in Costa Mesa opened in 1941. The Club works to build a foundation for members to live meaningful, productive lives by equipping them with the skills they need to graduate high school, pursue higher education, and join the workforce. They have been recognized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America as one of the most innovative in the nation, particularly with their IMPACT Model. While there are many youth-serving organizations in Orange County, none provide youth with the breadth of academic, fitness, and enrichment activities as Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. They are very proactive in fostering relationships with similarly minded nonprofits to serve youth and their families best. All their activities, whether at the Club, a school, or out in the community, are designed to empower youth and build up the protective family and community factors that reduce risks and increase the likelihood of positive outcomes. Our mission is: To ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. For more information, visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com

