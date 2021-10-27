First patient recruited into Alzinova's phase 1b clinical study with the oligomer-specific ALZ-101 vaccine against Alzheimer's disease

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzinova AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZ), a Swedish biopharma company developing treatments of Alzheimer's disease by specifically targeting neurotoxic amyloid-beta oligomers, today announces that the first patient has been recruited into its phase 1b clinical study with ALZ-101 in Finland.

"It is very satisfying that ALZ-101 has now entered clinical testing in an area with such a huge unmet medical need. We are looking forward to continuing the development of this potential disease-modifying treatment with the long-term goal to treat and prevent the onset and progression of this devastating disease," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of Alzinova AB.

More about the study

The Phase 1b clinical study with ALZ-101 in patients with early Alzheimer's disease is a placebo-controlled, double blind, randomised First In Human (FIH) trial. It will evaluate the vaccine candidate's tolerability and safety.

It will also study the immunological response to the vaccine after multiple doses, as well as a number of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease. In total, 26 patients will be included in the study. The study participants will receive four doses of either ALZ-101 or placebo. The study investigates two different dose strengths of ALZ-101 during a treatment period of 20 weeks. Topline data for the study is anticipated in the second half of 2023.

The clinical trial is being carried out in Finland by Alzinova's partner, Clinical Research Services Turku (CRST), who have extensive experience in Alzheimer's studies. The analysis of biomarkers will be made through a research collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg.

For more information, please contact:

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

tel: +46 708 46 79 75

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@alzinova.com

This information is information that Alzinova AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:01 pm CEST on October 29, 2021.

About Alzinova AB

Alzinova AB is a Swedish clinical-stage biopharma company specializing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease targeting neurotoxic amyloid-β oligomers. The lead candidate, ALZ-101, is being developed as a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer's. Alzinova's proprietary AβCC peptide™ technology enables the development of disease-modifying therapies that target the toxic amyloid-β oligomers involved in the onset and progression of the disease with high precision. Alzheimer's is one of the most common and devastating neurological diseases globally, with of the order of 40 million people afflicted today. In addition, the antibody ALZ-201 is in early preclinical development, and the ambition is to expand the pipeline further. The company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Corpura info@corpura.se +46 768-532 822. For more information about Alzinova, please visit: www.alzinova.com

