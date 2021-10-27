ArcBest Wins FreightWaves' FreightTech 100 Award for 2nd Year

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced it has again been named to the FreightWaves 2022 FreightTech 100 list. Recognizing the best of the best in the industry when it comes to innovation and disruption, this award highlights ArcBest's dedication to providing its customers industry-leading creative solutions that help drive their business forward.

As a leading integrated logistics provider, it is part of ArcBest's strategy to implement custom-built solutions and leading-edge digital technologies that provide better processes and solutions for complex supply chains. To do this, ArcBest invests heavily in technology and leverages the company's team of experts to offer their customers and carrier partners an advanced digital experience.

"Being named to the FreightWaves FreightTech 100 is a testament to ArcBest's ongoing commitment to bringing innovative solutions to our customers to help grow their business and in return grow ours," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our team's expertise is unmatched, and with a strong emphasis on technology, data science and advanced analytics, we're able to identify the best solutions to meet our customers' changing needs and make it easier for them to do business. These robust digital capabilities are a differentiator in serving the logistics marketplace, especially in a time where supply chains are continuing to experience disruption."

The FreightTech 100 Award was established in 2019 to honor innovation and tech disruption within the freight industry and is based on nominations from readers of FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of news, data and analytics for the supply chain and logistics market. Each company on the FreightTech 100 is also eligible to be named to the FreightTech 25, an exclusive list selected and ranked by a peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight. The FreightTech 25 will be announced at the F3 Virtual Experience, November 9-11, 2021.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

