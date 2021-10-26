ZEISS connects to productivity with industry-specific trends in focus

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest quality inspection innovations for aerospace, medical, new energy vehicles, and additive manufacturing will be featured at the ZEISS booth, #1108, during The Quality Show in Chicago, IL, October 26-28, 2021. These industries are highly competitive and rapidly changing. ZEISS experts will be on hand to share their knowledge on flexible and future-proof solutions at several 20-minute Industry Tech Talk sessions over the three days. The ZEISS learning theater presentations, Managing Quality Across the Additive Manufacturing Process Chain; and Applying Quality Measurement Solutions to Improve the Quality of New Energy Vehicle Components, will be held on the exhibit hall floor October 26-27.

ZEISS at The Quality Show 2021

Industry Tech Talks

Aerospace: Scratching the Surface. Benefits of Automated Blades & Vanes Defect Inspection

Additive Manufacturing: Do You Believe in Magic? Managing Quality Across the AM Process Chain

New Energy Vehicle: You've Got the Power! Solutions for New Energy Vehicle Components

Medical: Aim High! Overcoming Medical Parts Quality Assurance Challenges

For the detailed schedule and registration, visit: Tech Talks

Visitors will be able to experience the broad ZEISS portfolio, from surface measurement systems and microscopy to optical machines to CT systems. Learn about CT systems that can be configured for both manual and automated loading; digital microscopes, with the new real-time all-in-focus optical inspection; and multisensor measuring machines enabling you to optimally measure each characteristic – optically or by contact. The latest 3D scanning technologies will be on hand for demonstration at the ZEISS booth, and the Capture 3D booth, #812.

For more information visit www.zeiss.com/metrology or call 1-800-327-9735.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

