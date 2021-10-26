Realogy Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Realogy delivered powerful third quarter results with terrific top- and bottom-line performance, market share gains for the fifth consecutive quarter, impressive free cash flow, and an even stronger capital structure," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "We are excited by our strategic progress throughout 2021, especially across Realogy's market-leading luxury positions, differentiated RealSure venture, and continued technology innovation as we proactively transform the future of real estate."

"In the third quarter, Realogy drove excellent financial performance, delivering $273 million in Operating EBITDA and generating $282 million of free cash flow, as we significantly strengthened our capital structure," said Charlotte Simonelli, Realogy's executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. "Realogy is making incredible progress, proactively repaying $435 million of debt in September, consistently delivering quality financial results, and strategically investing to unlock additional value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Generated Revenue of $2.2 billion , an increase of 15% or $277 million year-over-year.

Reported Net income of $114 million and basic earnings per share of $0.98 , an increase of $16 million or $0.13 per share vs. prior year.

Generated Operating EBITDA of $273 million , a decrease of $40 million year-over-year. The third quarter of 2020 included approximately $40 million in temporary cost savings (See Table 5a).

Net Debt Leverage Ratio of 2.3x and Senior Secured Leverage Ratio of negative 0.27x at September 30, 2021 ( See Tables 8a and 8b ).

Repaid $435 million of debt, including all outstanding Term Loan B and the non-extended portion of the Term Loan A.

Reported Free Cash Flow of $282 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $458 million year to date September 30, 2021 (See Table 7).

Combined closed transaction volume increased 12% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021 driving market share gains for the fifth consecutive quarter. Our transaction volume growth was above the 9% year-over-year market volume growth reported by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Owned Brokerage agent count grew 5% year-over-year, with growth for the 5th consecutive quarter, and continued to maintain strong retention levels.

Strong cost management with $80 million in permanent cost savings expected in 2021 with actions taken for approximately 90% of the target savings and $70 million realized in the income statement through September 30, 2021 .

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

The following table sets forth Realogy's financial highlights for the periods presented (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited):



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Change

% Change Revenue $ 2,186



$ 1,909



$ 277



15 % Operating EBITDA 1 273



313



(40)



(13)

Net income attributable to Realogy 114



98



16



16

Adjusted net income 2 119



162



(43)



(27)

Earnings per share 0.98



0.85



0.13



15

Adjusted earnings per share 2 1.02



1.40



(0.38)



(27)

Free Cash Flow 3 282



395



(113)



(29)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 303



$ 385



$ (82)



(21) %















Select Key Drivers













Realogy Franchise Group 4 5













Closed homesale sides 316,195



336,737







(6) % Average homesale price $ 427,052



$ 367,095







16 % Realogy Brokerage Group 5













Closed homesale sides 101,536



101,890







— % Average homesale price $ 662,006



$ 563,513







17 % Realogy Title Group













Purchase title and closing units 47,004



45,788







3 % Refinance title and closing units 12,836



18,387







(30) %

_______________ Footnotes: 1 See Tables 5a and 5b. Operating EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets. 2 See Table 1a. Adjusted Net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments and the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding. 3 See Table 7. Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, net interest expense, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. 4 Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group. 5 The Company's combined homesale transaction volume growth (transaction sides multiplied by average sale price) increased 12% compared with the third quarter of 2020.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $701 million*. Total corporate debt, including the short-term portion, net of cash and cash equivalents (net corporate debt), totaled $2.4 billion at September 30, 2021. The Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio was 2.3x at September 30, 2021 (see Table 8b).

On September 16, 2021, we used cash on hand to repay an aggregate of $435 million of secured debt which included approximately $197 million in principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan A Facility (representing all of the remaining Non-Extended Term Loan A) and approximately $238 million in principal amount of outstanding borrowings under the Term Loan B Facility (representing all of the remaining Term Loan B).

A consolidated balance sheet is included as Table 2 of this press release.

______________ * excludes restricted cash

Investor Conference Call

Today, October 28, at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Realogy will hold a conference call via webcast to review its Q3 2021 results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer, and will conclude with an investor Q&A period with management.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at ir.realogy.com or by dialing (833) 646-0499 (toll free); international participants should dial (918) 922-3007. Please dial in at least 5 to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay also will be available on the website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "potential" and "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

The following include some, but not all, of the factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in the U.S. residential real estate markets, either regionally or nationally, which could include, but are not limited to factors that could impact homesale transaction volume, such as: continued or accelerated declines in inventory or a decline in the number of home sales, increases in mortgage rates or inflation or tightened mortgage standards, changes in consumer preferences, including weakening in the consumer trends that have benefited us since the second half of 2020, reductions in housing affordability, and stagnant or declining home prices; adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in macroeconomic conditions (such as business, economic or political conditions) on a global, domestic or local basis, which could include, but are not limited to economic contraction in the U.S. economy, including the impact of recessions, slow economic growth, or a deterioration in other economic factors (including potential consumer, business or governmental defaults or delinquencies due to the COVID-19 crisis or otherwise) and fiscal and monetary policies of the federal government and its agencies, particularly those that may result in unfavorable changes to the interest rate environment and tax reform; The impact of evolving competitive and consumer dynamics, which could include, but are not limited to: continued erosion of the broker share of the commission income generated by homesale transactions and the continued rise of the sale agent's share of such commissions, our ability to compete against non-traditional competitors, including but not limited to, iBuying and home swap business models and virtual brokerages, in particular those competitors with access to significant third-party capital that may prioritize market share over profitability, and meaningful decreases in the average broker commission rate; adverse impacts from the COVID-19 crisis (due to the impact of virus mutations or otherwise), including amplification of risks to our business and worsening economic consequences of the crisis or the reinstatement of significant limitations on normal business operations; our ability to execute our business strategy and achieve growth, including our efforts to: recruit and retain productive independent sales agents, attract and retain franchisees or renew existing franchise agreements without reducing contractual royalty rates or increasing the amount and prevalence of sales incentives, compete for real estate services business, develop or procure products, services and technology that support our strategic initiatives, realize the expected benefits from our non-exclusive mortgage origination joint venture, our RealSure joint venture, our planned title underwriting joint venture, or from other existing or future strategic partnerships, achieve or maintain a beneficial cost structure or savings and other benefits from our cost-saving initiatives, generate a meaningful number of high-quality leads for independent sales agents and franchisees, complete or integrate acquisitions and joint ventures into our existing operations, or to complete or effectively manage divestitures or other corporate transactions; our geographic and high-end market concentration; the operating results of affiliated franchisees; continued consolidation among our top 250 franchisees; difficulties in the business or changes in the licensing strategy of, or complications in our relationships with, the owners of the two brands we do not own; the loss of our largest real estate benefit program client or multiple significant relocation clients; continued reductions in refinancing activity or corporate relocations or relocation benefits; the failure of third-party vendors or partners to perform as expected or our failure to adequately monitor such third-parties; interruptions in information technology used to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness; increases in mortgage rates, tightened mortgage underwriting standards or reductions in refinancing activity; actions taken by listing aggregators to monetize their concentration and market power; industry structure changes (as a result of new laws, regulations, consent decrees, administrative policies, litigation or other legal action, the rules of multiple listing services or NAR, or otherwise) that disrupt the functioning of the residential real estate market; adverse effects on our operations or liquidity due to our indebtedness, including with respect to: interest obligations and the negative covenant restrictions contained in our debt agreements, our ability to fund our operations, invest in our business or pursue growth opportunities, react to changes in the economy or our industry, or incur additional borrowings under our existing facilities, an event of default under our debt agreements, or our ability to refinance or repay our indebtedness or incur additional indebtedness; risks related to the issuance of our 0.25% Exchangeable Senior Notes and exchangeable note hedge and warrant transactions, including counterparty risk with respect to the exchangeable note hedge transactions; our failure or alleged failure to comply with laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations and any changes or stricter interpretations of any of the foregoing (whether through private litigation or governmental action), including but not limited to: (1) state or federal employment laws or regulations that would require reclassification of independent contractor sales agents to employee status, (2) privacy or data security laws and regulations, (3) the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act ("RESPA") or other federal or state consumer protection or similar laws, and (4) antitrust laws and regulations; cybersecurity incidents; impairment of our goodwill and other long-lived assets; and severe weather events or natural disasters, including increasing severity or frequency of such events due to climate change or otherwise, or other catastrophic events, including public health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics. Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained in the Tables attached to this release. See Tables 1a, 8a, 8b and 9 for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 1a, 5a, 5b, 6a, 6b, 7, 8a and 8b for reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP terms.

NAR data referenced herein is based on NAR's most recent public estimates, which are subject to review and revision. Factors that may impact the comparability of the Company's homesale statistics to NAR are outlined in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Table 1

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues













Gross commission income $ 1,689



$ 1,458



$ 4,616



$ 3,227

Service revenue 315



281



878



702

Franchise fees 139



133



391



289

Other 43



37



124



114

Net revenues 2,186



1,909



6,009



4,332

Expenses













Commission and other agent-related costs 1,309



1,105



3,567



2,420

Operating 424



380



1,230



1,068

Marketing 69



55



193



155

General and administrative 120



108



324



265

Former parent legacy cost, net —



1



1



1

Restructuring costs, net 4



17



14



47

Impairments 1



70



3



610

Depreciation and amortization 50



43



152



134

Interest expense, net 52



48



147



208

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 3



—



21



8

Other loss (income), net 1



—



(17)



—

Total expenses 2,033



1,827



5,635



4,916

Income (loss) before income taxes, equity in earnings and

noncontrolling interests 153



82



374



(584)

Income tax expense (benefit) 48



36



125



(110)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (11)



(53)



(52)



(98)

Net income (loss) 116



99



301



(376)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)



(1)



(5)



(2)

Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 114



$ 98



$ 296



$ (378)

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings shareholders: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.98



$ 0.85



$ 2.55



$ (3.28)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.95



$ 0.84



$ 2.46



$ (3.28)

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings outstanding: Basic 116.6



115.4



116.3



115.2

Diluted 120.3



116.7



120.2



115.2



Table 1a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In millions, except per share data)

We present Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted earnings (loss) per share because we believe these measures are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provide greater transparency into our operating results.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by us as net income (loss) before: (a) mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, whose fair value is subject to movements in LIBOR and the forward yield curve and therefore are subject to significant fluctuations; (b) former parent legacy items, which pertain to liabilities of the former parent for matters prior to mid-2006 and are non-operational in nature; (c) restructuring charges as a result of initiatives currently in progress; (d) impairments; (e) the (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt that results from refinancing and deleveraging debt initiatives and (f) the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are shown in the table below.

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is Adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding.

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 114



$ 98



$ 296



$ (378)

Addback:













Mark-to-market interest rate swap losses (1)



—



(8)



59

Former parent legacy cost, net —



1



1



1

Restructuring costs, net 4



17



14



47

Impairments (a) 1



70



3



610

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 3



—



21



8

Adjustments for tax effect (b) (2)



(24)



(8)



(196)

Adjusted net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 119



$ 162



$ 319



$ 151

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:













Basic earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.98



$ 0.85



$ 2.55



$ (3.28)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.95



$ 0.84



$ 2.46



$ (3.28)

















Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Realogy Holdings:







Adjusted basic earnings per share: $ 1.02



$ 1.40



$ 2.74



$ 1.31

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: $ 0.99



$ 1.39



$ 2.65



$ 1.31

















Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding:



Basic: 116.6



115.4



116.3



115.2

Diluted: 120.3



116.7



120.2



115.2







_______________ (a) Non-cash impairments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include:

• a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group;

• an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks; and

• $133 million of impairment charges during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds. (b) Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the Company's blended state and federal statutory rate.

Table 2

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 701



$ 520

Restricted cash 5



3

Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $11 and $13) 140



128

Relocation receivables 185



139

Other current assets 194



154

Total current assets 1,225



944

Property and equipment, net 302



317

Operating lease assets, net 448



450

Goodwill 2,899



2,910

Trademarks 685



685

Franchise agreements, net 1,038



1,088

Other intangibles, net 175



188

Other non-current assets 421



352

Total assets $ 7,193



$ 6,934

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 125



$ 128

Securitization obligations 146



106

Current portion of long-term debt 9



62

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 126



129

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 661



600

Total current liabilities 1,067



1,025

Long-term debt 2,938



3,145

Long-term operating lease liabilities 418



430

Deferred income taxes 353



276

Other non-current liabilities 289



291

Total liabilities 5,065



5,167

Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Realogy Holdings preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Realogy Holdings common stock: $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized,

116,586,201 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 115,457,067

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 1



1

Additional paid-in capital 4,939



4,876

Accumulated deficit (2,759)



(3,055)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58)



(59)

Total stockholders' equity 2,123



1,763

Noncontrolling interests 5



4

Total equity 2,128



1,767

Total liabilities and equity $ 7,193



$ 6,934



Table 3

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 301



$ (376)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 152



134

Deferred income taxes 76



(112)

Impairments 3



610

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium) 12



8

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 21



8

Gain on the sale of business, net (14)



—

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (52)



(98)

Stock-based compensation 21



19

Mark-to-market adjustments on derivatives (8)



59

Other adjustments to net income (loss) (2)



(1)

Net change in assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions and dispositions:





Trade receivables (13)



(24)

Relocation receivables (46)



2

Other assets (12)



15

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 32



137

Dividends received from unconsolidated entities 49



59

Other, net (31)



(22)

Net cash provided by operating activities 489



418

Investing Activities





Property and equipment additions (71)



(69)

Proceeds from the sale of business 15



—

Investment in unconsolidated entities (7)



(2)

Other, net (5)



(13)

Net cash used in investing activities (68)



(84)

Financing Activities





Net change in Revolving Credit Facility —



(50)

Repayments of Term Loan A Facility and Term Loan B Facility (1,490)



—

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes 905



—

Proceeds from issuance of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes —



550

Redemption of Senior Notes —



(550)

Proceeds from issuance of Exchangeable Senior Notes 403



—

Payments for purchase of Exchangeable Senior Notes hedge transactions (67)



—

Proceeds from issuance of Exchangeable Senior Notes warrant transactions 46



—

Amortization payments on term loan facilities (8)



(31)

Net change in securitization obligations 40



(62)

Debt issuance costs (20)



(14)

Cash paid for fees associated with early extinguishment of debt (11)



(7)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement for stock-based compensation (9)



(5)

Other, net (27)



(34)

Net cash used in financing activities (238)



(203)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash —



—

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 183



131

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 523



266

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 706



$ 397









Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest payments (including securitization interest of $3 and $4 respectively) $ 121



$ 133

Income tax payments (refunds), net 32



(9)



Table 4a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2021 vs. 2020 KEY DRIVERS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Realogy Franchise Group (a)





















Closed homesale sides 316,195



336,737



(6) %

881,356



778,010



13 % Average homesale price $ 427,052



$ 367,095



16 %

$ 419,223



$ 341,427



23 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.44 %

2.48 %

(4) bps

2.46 %

2.48 %

(2) bps Net royalty per side $ 401



$ 367



9 %

$ 402



$ 341



18 % Realogy Brokerage Group





















Closed homesale sides 101,536



101,890



— %

280,474



235,806



19 % Average homesale price $ 662,006



$ 563,513



17 %

$ 654,113



$ 537,602



22 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.42 %

2.44 %

(2) bps

2.43 %

2.43 %

— bps Gross commission income per side $ 16,633



$ 14,315



16 %

$ 16,457



$ 13,685



20 % Realogy Title Group





















Purchase title and closing units 47,004



45,788



3 %

128,207



106,540



20 % Refinance title and closing units 12,836



18,387



(30) %

47,775



44,834



7 % Average fee per closing unit $ 2,675



$ 2,239



19 %

$ 2,524



$ 2,189



15 %



_______________ (a) Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group.

Table 4b

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2020 KEY DRIVERS





Quarter Ended

Year Ended



March 31,

2020

June 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2020 Realogy Franchise Group (a)



















Closed homesale sides

203,188



238,085



336,737



312,335



1,090,345

Average homesale price

$ 322,465



$ 321,308



$ 367,095



$ 389,555



$ 355,214

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.47 %

2.49 %

2.48 %

2.46 %

2.48 % Net royalty per side

$ 316



$ 324



$ 367



$ 383



$ 353

Realogy Brokerage Group



















Closed homesale sides

62,541



71,375



101,890



97,930



333,736

Average homesale price

$ 533,813



$ 503,935



$ 563,513



$ 590,351



$ 553,081

Average homesale broker commission rate

2.41 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.42 %

2.43 % Gross commission income per side

$ 13,597



$ 12,863



$ 14,315



$ 14,725



$ 13,990

Realogy Title Group



















Purchase title and closing units

28,724



32,028



45,788



42,586



149,126

Refinance title and closing units

8,899



17,548



18,387



20,490



65,324

Average fee per closing unit

$ 2,269



$ 2,062



$ 2,239



$ 2,272



$ 2,213





_______________ (a) Includes all franchisees except for Realogy Brokerage Group.

Table 5a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In millions)

Set forth in the tables below is a reconciliation of Net income attributable to Realogy Holdings to Operating EBITDA for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 114



$ 98

Income tax expense 48



36

Income before income taxes 162



134

Add: Depreciation and amortization 50



43

Interest expense, net 52



48

Restructuring costs, net (a) 4



17

Impairments (b) 1



70

Former parent legacy cost, net (c) —



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (c) 3



—

Loss on the sale of business, net 1



—

Operating EBITDA $ 273



$ 313



The following table reflects Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA margin by reportable segments:



Revenues (d)

$

Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA

$

Change

%

Change

Operating

EBITDA Margin

Change

2021

2020





2021

2020





2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group $ 342



$ 314



$ 28



9 %

$ 211



$ 200



$ 11



6 %

62 %

64 %

(2)

Realogy Brokerage Group 1,705



1,479



226



15



51



61



(10)



(16)



3



4



(1)

Realogy Title Group (e) 250



213



37



17



54



95



(41)



(43)



22



45



(23)

Corporate and Other (111)



(97)



(14)



*



(43)



(43)



—



*













Total Company $ 2,186



$ 1,909



$ 277



15 %

$ 273



$ 313



$ (40)



(13) %

12 %

16 %

(4)





The following table reflects Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups' results before intercompany royalties and marketing fees, as well as on a combined basis to show the Operating EBITDA contribution of these business segments to the overall Operating EBITDA of the Company:



Revenues

$ Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA

$ Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA Margin

Change

2021

2020





2021

2020





2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group (f) $ 231



$ 217



$ 14



6 %

$ 100



$ 103



$ (3)



(3) %

43 %

47 %

(4)

Realogy Brokerage Group (f) 1,705



1,479



226



15



162



158



4



3



10



11



(1)

Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups Combined $ 1,936



$ 1,696



$ 240



14 %

$ 262



$ 261



$ 1



— %

14 %

15 %

(1)





_______________ * not meaningful. (a) Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include $1 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $2 million at Realogy Brokerage Group and $1 million at Corporate and Other. Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include $4 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $11 million at Realogy Brokerage Group and $2 million at Corporate and Other. (b) Non-cash impairments for the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily relate to software impairments. Non-cash impairments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 include $59 million of impairment charges during the three months ended September 30, 2020 (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds and other asset impairments of $11 million primarily related to lease asset impairments. (c) Former parent legacy items and Loss on the early extinguishment of debt are recorded in Corporate and Other. (d) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments, which consists of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $111 million and $97 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (e) Realogy Title Group (RTG) includes our title, escrow and settlement services (title agency), title insurance underwriter and mortgage origination joint venture businesses. The title agency and title insurance underwriter businesses represented approximately 60% and 40%, respectively, of RTG's net revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the mortgage origination joint venture from Operating EBITDA, title agency and title insurance underwriter represented approximately 60% and 40%, respectively of Operating EBITDA for the three-months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year decline in Operating EBITDA contribution from the mortgage origination joint venture, from $11 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $51 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily driven by the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline, as well as gain-on-sale margin compression and a decline in refinance volumes, partially offset by strong purchase volume growth. (f) The segment numbers noted above do not reflect the impact of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group to Realogy Franchise Group of $111 million and $97 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Table 5b

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In millions)

Set forth in the tables below is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings to Operating EBITDA for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 296



$ (378)

Income tax expense (benefit) 125



(110)

Income (loss) before income taxes 421



(488)

Add: Depreciation and amortization 152



134

Interest expense, net 147



208

Restructuring costs, net (a) 14



47

Impairments (b) 3



610

Former parent legacy cost, net (c) 1



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (c) 21



8

Gain on the sale of business, net (d) (14)



—

Operating EBITDA $ 745



$ 520



The following table reflects Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA margin by reportable segments:











Revenues (e)

$

Change

% Change



Operating

EBITDA

$

Change

%

Change



Operating

EBITDA Margin

Change

2021

2020







2021



2020







2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group 943



$ 761



$ 182



24 %



576



$ 421



$ 155



37 %

61 %

55 %

6

Realogy Brokerage Group 4,667



3,281



1,386



42





116



25



91



364



2



1



1

Realogy Title Group (f) 706



510



196



38





170



168



2



1



24



33



(9)

Corporate and Other (307)



(220)



(87)



*





(117)



(94)



(23)



*













Total Company $ 6,009



$ 4,332



$ 1,677



39 %



$ 745



$ 520



$ 225



43 %

12 %

12 %

—

























































































The following table reflects Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups' results before the intercompany royalties and marketing fees, as well as on a combined basis to show the Operating EBITDA contribution of these business segments to the overall Operating EBITDA of the Company:











Revenues

$ Change

% Change



Operating

EBITDA

$ Change

% Change





Operating

EBITDA Margin

Change

2021

2020







2021



2020







2021

2020

Realogy Franchise Group (g) $ 636



$ 541



$ 95



18 %

$ 269



$ 201



$ 68



34 %



42 %

37 %

5

Realogy Brokerage Group (g) 4,667



3,281



1,386



42



423



245



178



73





9



7



2

Realogy Franchise and Brokerage Groups Combined $ 5,303



$ 3,822



$ 1,481



39 %

$ 692



$ 446



$ 246



55 %



13 %

12 %

1





_______________ * not meaningful. (a) Restructuring charges incurred for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include $4 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $6 million at Realogy Brokerage Group and $4 million at Corporate and Other. Restructuring charges incurred for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $10 million at Realogy Franchise Group, $32 million at Realogy Brokerage Group, $3 million at Realogy Title Group and $2 million at Corporate and Other. (b) Non-cash impairments for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily relate to software and lease asset impairments. Non-cash impairments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include:

• a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group;

• an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks;

• $133 million of impairment charges during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds; and

• other asset impairments of $34 million primarily related to lease asset impairments. (c) Former parent legacy items and Loss on the early extinguishment of debt are recorded in Corporate and Other. (d) Gain on the sale of business, net is primarily recorded in Realogy Brokerage Group. (e) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments, which consists of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $307 million and $220 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (f) Realogy Title Group (RTG) includes our title, escrow and settlement services (title agency), title insurance underwriter and mortgage origination joint venture businesses. The title agency and title insurance underwriter businesses represented approximately 60% and 40%, respectively, of RTG's net revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the mortgage origination joint venture from Operating EBITDA, title agency and title insurance underwriter represented approximately 60% and 40%, respectively of Operating EBITDA for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021. The year-over-year decline in Operating EBITDA contribution from the mortgage origination joint venture, from $49 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $95 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, was primarily driven by the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline, as well as gain-on-sale margin compression and a decline in refinance volumes, partially offset by strong purchase volume growth. (g) The segment numbers noted above do not reflect the impact of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group to Realogy Franchise Group of $307 million and $220 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Table 6a

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. SELECTED 2021 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021 Net revenues (a)









Realogy Franchise Group $ 254



$ 347



$ 342

Realogy Brokerage Group 1,171



1,791



1,705

Realogy Title Group 201



255



250

Corporate and Other (79)



(117)



(111)

Total Company $ 1,547



$ 2,276



$ 2,186













Operating EBITDA









Realogy Franchise Group $ 141



$ 224



$ 211

Realogy Brokerage Group (5)



70



51

Realogy Title Group 61



55



54

Corporate and Other (35)



(39)



(43)

Total Company $ 162



$ 310



$ 273













Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA









Total Company Operating EBITDA $ 162



$ 310



$ 273













Less: Depreciation and amortization 51



51



50

Interest expense, net 38



57



52

Income tax expense 17



60



48

Restructuring costs, net (b) 5



5



4

Impairments (c) 1



1



1

Former parent legacy cost, net (d) —



1



—

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (d) 17



1



3

(Gain) loss on the sale of business, net (e) —



(15)



1

Net income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 33



$ 149



$ 114





_______________ (a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Realogy Franchise Group include intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $79 million, $117 million and $111 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Such amounts are eliminated through Corporate and Other. (b) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:







Three Months Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021 Realogy Franchise Group $ 2



$ 1



$ 1

Realogy Brokerage Group 2



2



2

Corporate and Other 1



2



1

Total Company $ 5



$ 5



$ 4







(c) Impairments for the three months ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 primarily relate to software and lease asset impairments. (d) Former parent legacy items and Loss on the early extinguishment of debt are recorded in Corporate and Other. (e) (Gain) loss on the sale of business, net is primarily recorded in Realogy Brokerage Group.

Table 6b

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. SELECTED 2020 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Net revenues (a)

















Realogy Franchise Group $ 220



$ 227



$ 314



$ 298



$ 1,059

Realogy Brokerage Group 869



933



1,479



1,461



4,742

Realogy Title Group 137



160



213



226



736

Corporate and Other (58)



(65)



(97)



(96)



(316)

Total Company $ 1,168



$ 1,255



$ 1,909



$ 1,889



$ 6,221





















Operating EBITDA

















Realogy Franchise Group $ 96



$ 125



$ 200



$ 173



$ 594

Realogy Brokerage Group (51)



15



61



23



48

Realogy Title Group 12



61



95



58



226

Corporate and Other (25)



(26)



(43)



(48)



(142)

Total Company $ 32



$ 175



$ 313



$ 206



$ 726





















Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

















Total Company Operating EBITDA $ 32



$ 175



$ 313



$ 206



$ 726





















Less: Depreciation and amortization 45



46



43



52



186

Interest expense, net 101



59



48



38



246

Income tax (benefit) expense (141)



(5)



36



6



(104)

Restructuring costs, net (b) 12



18



17



20



67

Impairments (c) 477



63



70



72



682

Former parent legacy cost, net (d) —



—



1



—



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt (d) —



8



—



—



8

Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (462)



$ (14)



$ 98



$ 18



$ (360)





_______________ (a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Realogy Franchise Group include intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by Realogy Brokerage Group of $58 million, $65 million, $97 million and $96 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Such amounts are eliminated through Corporate and Other. (b) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Realogy Franchise Group $ 2



$ 4



$ 4



$ 5



$ 15

Realogy Brokerage Group 9



12



11



5



37

Realogy Title Group 1



2



—



1



4

Corporate and Other —



—



2



9



11

Total Company $ 12



$ 18



$ 17



$ 20



$ 67







(c) Non-cash impairments include:

• a goodwill impairment charge of $413 million related to Realogy Brokerage Group and an impairment charge of $30 million related to Realogy Franchise Group's trademarks during the three months ended March 31, 2020;

• $30 million, $44 million and $59 million of reserves recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively, (while Cartus Relocation Services was held for sale) to reduce the net assets to the estimated proceeds which were included in Impairments in connection with the reclassification of Cartus Relocation Services as continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2020;

• a goodwill impairment charge of $22 million related to Cartus Relocation Services and an impairment charge of $34 million related to Cartus Relocation Services' trademarks during the three months ended December 31, 2020; and

• $4 million, $19 million, $11 million and $16 million of other impairment charges primarily related to lease asset impairments incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (d) Former parent legacy items and Loss on the early extinguishment of debt are recorded in Corporate and Other.

Table 6c

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Revenues

















Gross commission income $ 850



$ 919



$ 1,458



$ 1,442



$ 4,669

Service revenue 202



219



281



281



983

Franchise fees 71



85



133



130



419

Other 45



32



37



36



150

Net revenues 1,168



1,255



1,909



1,889



6,221

Expenses

















Commission and other agent-related costs 630



685



1,105



1,107



3,527

Operating 368



320



380



405



1,473

Marketing 59



41



55



60



215

General and administrative 88



69



108



147



412

Former parent legacy cost, net —



—



1



—



1

Restructuring costs, net 12



18



17



20



67

Impairments 477



63



70



72



682

Depreciation and amortization 45



46



43



52



186

Interest expense, net 101



59



48



38



246

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt —



8



—



—



8

Other expense, net —



—



—



(5)



(5)

Total expenses 1,780



1,309



1,827



1,896



6,812

(Loss) income before income taxes, equity in earnings and

noncontrolling interests (612)



(54)



82



(7)



(591)

Income tax (benefit) expense (141)



(5)



36



6



(104)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (9)



(36)



(53)



(33)



(131)

Net (loss) income (462)



(13)



99



20



(356)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(1)



(1)



(2)



(4)

Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Holdings $ (462)



$ (14)



$ 98



$ 18



$ (360)





















(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Realogy Holdings shareholders:



Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (4.03)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.85



$ 0.16



$ (3.13)

Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (4.03)



$ (0.12)



$ 0.84



$ 0.15



$ (3.13)

Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Realogy Holdings outstanding:







Basic 114.7



115.4



115.4



115.5



115.2

Diluted 114.7



116.2



116.7



118.2



115.2



Table 7

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In millions)

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings to Free Cash Flow is set forth in the following table:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Realogy Holdings $ 114



$ 98



$ 296



$ (378)

Income tax expense (benefit), net of payments 29



45



93



(101)

Interest expense, net 52



48



147



208

Cash interest payments (38)



(28)



(121)



(133)

Depreciation and amortization 50



43



152



134

Capital expenditures (21)



(20)



(71)



(69)

Restructuring costs and former parent legacy items, net of payments (3)



10



(8)



15

Impairments 1



70



3



610

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 3



—



21



8

Loss (gain) on the sale of business, net 1



—



(14)



—

Working capital adjustments 73



108



(34)



53

Relocation receivables (assets), net of securitization obligations 21



21



(6)



(60)

Free Cash Flow $ 282



$ 395



$ 458



$ 287



A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow is set forth in the following table:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 303



$ 385



$ 489



$ 418

Property and equipment additions (21)



(20)



(71)



(69)

Net change in securitization —



30



40



(62)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents —



—



—



—

Free Cash Flow $ 282



$ 395



$ 458



$ 287

















Net cash used in investing activities $ (17)



$ (21)



$ (68)



$ (84)

Net cash used in financing activities $ (446)



$ (671)



$ (238)



$ (203)



Table 8a

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - SENIOR SECURED LEVERAGE RATIO

FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

(In millions)

The senior secured leverage ratio is tested quarterly pursuant to the terms of the senior secured credit facilities*. For the trailing four-quarter period ended September 30, 2021, Realogy Group LLC was required to maintain a senior secured leverage ratio not to exceed 4.75 to 1.00. The senior secured leverage ratio is measured by dividing Realogy Group LLC's total senior secured net debt by the trailing four quarters EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. Total senior secured net debt does not include the 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes, our unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes and Exchangeable Senior Notes, or the securitization obligations. EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, includes adjustments to Operating EBITDA for retention and disposition costs, non-cash charges and incremental securitization interest costs, as well as pro forma cost savings for restructuring initiatives, the pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives and the pro forma effect of acquisitions and new franchisees, in each case calculated as of the beginning of the trailing four-quarter period. The Company was in compliance with the senior secured leverage ratio covenant at September 30, 2021 with a ratio of negative 0.27 to 1.00.

A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group to Operating EBITDA and EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2021 is set forth in the following table:







Less

Equals

Plus

Equals

Year Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

Nine Months

Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

December 31,

2020

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group (a) $ (360)



$ (378)



$ 18



$ 296



$ 314

Income tax (benefit) expense (104)



(110)



6



125



131

(Loss) income before income taxes (464)



(488)



24



421



445

Depreciation and amortization 186



134



52



152



204

Interest expense, net 246



208



38



147



185

Restructuring costs, net 67



47



20



14



34

Impairments 682



610



72



3



75

Former parent legacy cost, net 1



1



—



1



1

Loss on the early extinguishment of debt 8



8



—



21



21

Gain on the sale of business, net —



—



—



(14)



(14)

Operating EBITDA (b) 726



520



206



745



951

Bank covenant adjustments:



Pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives (c)

28

Non-cash charges (d)

26

Pro forma effect of acquisitions and new franchisees (e)

5

Incremental securitization interest costs (f)

3

EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement*

$ 1,013

Total senior secured net debt (g)

$ (272)

Senior secured leverage ratio*

(0.27) x



_______________ (a) Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy consists of: (i) income of $18 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, (ii) income of $33 million for the first quarter of 2021, (iii) income of $149 million for the second quarter of 2021 and (iv) income of $114 million for the third quarter of 2021. (b) Operating EBITDA consists of: (i) $206 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, (ii) $162 million for the first quarter of 2021, (iii) $310 million for the second quarter of 2021 and (iv) $273 million for the third quarter of 2021. (c) Represents the four-quarter pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives. (d) Represents the elimination of non-cash expenses including $41 million of stock-based compensation expense less $7 million of other items, $4 million of foreign exchange benefits and $4 million for the change in the allowance for doubtful accounts and notes reserves for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2021. (e) Represents the estimated impact of acquisitions and franchise sales activity, net of brokerages that exited our franchise system as if these changes had occurred on October 1, 2020. Franchisee sales activity is comprised of new franchise agreements as well as growth through acquisitions and independent sales agent recruitment by existing franchisees with our assistance. We have made a number of assumptions in calculating such estimates and there can be no assurance that we would have generated the projected levels of Operating EBITDA had we owned the acquired entities or entered into the franchise contracts as of October 1, 2020. (f) Incremental borrowing costs incurred as a result of the securitization facilities refinancing for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. (g) Represents total borrowings under the senior secured credit facilities (including the Revolving Credit Facility) and Term Loan A Facility and borrowings secured by a first priority lien on our assets of $234 million plus $26 million of finance lease obligations less $532 million of readily available cash as of September 30, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of our senior secured credit facilities, total senior secured net debt does not include our securitization obligations, 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes or unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes and Exchangeable Senior Notes.



* Our senior secured credit facilities include the facilities under our Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 5, 2013, as amended from time to time (the "Senior Secured Credit Agreement"), and the Term Loan A Agreement dated as of October 23, 2015 (the "Term Loan A Agreement"), as amended from time to time. Our Unsecured Notes include our 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023, 9.375% Senior Notes due 2027 and 5.75% Senior Notes due 2029. Exchangeable Senior Notes refers to our 0.25% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026. 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes refers to our 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2025.

Table 8b

NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (In millions)

Net corporate debt (excluding securitizations) divided by EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined in the senior secured credit facilities, for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2021 (referred to as net debt leverage ratio) is set forth in the following table:





As of September 30, 2021 Non-extended Revolving Credit Commitment

$ —

Extended Revolving Credit Commitment

—

Extended Term Loan A

234

7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

550

4.875% Senior Notes

407

9.375% Senior Notes

550

5.75% Senior Notes

900

0.25% Exchangeable Senior Notes

403

Finance lease obligations

26

Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

3,070

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

701

Net Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

$ 2,369







EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement (a)

$ 1,013







Net Debt Leverage Ratio(b)

2.3 x



_______________ (a) See Table 8a for a reconciliation of Net (loss) income attributable to Realogy Group to EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. (b) Net Debt Leverage Ratio is substantially similar to Consolidated Leverage Ratio (as defined under the indentures governing the 9.375% Notes and 7.625% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes), except that when the Consolidated Leverage Ratio is measured at March 31 of any given year, the calculation includes a positive $200 million seasonality adjustment to cash and cash equivalents.

Table 9

Non-GAAP Definitions

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by us as net income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, former parent legacy items, restructuring charges, the (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments. The gross amounts for these items as well as the adjustment for income taxes are presented.

Operating EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (other than relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, former parent legacy items, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets. Operating EBITDA is our primary non-GAAP measure.

We present Operating EBITDA because we believe it is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our results of operations. Our management, including our chief operating decision maker, uses Operating EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of our business. Operating EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe Operating EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the amortization of intangibles, as well as other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company such as restructuring charges, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, former parent legacy items, impairments, gains or losses on discontinued operations and gains or losses on the sale of investments or other assets, which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We further believe that Operating EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies, many of which present an Operating EBITDA measure when reporting their results.

Operating EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider Operating EBITDA either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

this measure does not reflect changes in, or cash required for, our working capital needs;

this measure does not reflect our interest expense (except for interest related to our securitization obligations), or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

this measure does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

this measure does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and this measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies may calculate this measure differently so they may not be comparable.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Realogy before income tax expense (benefit), net of payments, interest expense, net, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. We use Free Cash Flow in our internal evaluation of operating effectiveness and decisions regarding the allocation of resources, as well as measuring the Company's ability to generate cash. Since Free Cash Flow can be viewed as both a performance measure and a cash flow measure, the Company has provided a reconciliation to both net income attributable to Realogy Holdings and net cash provided by operating activities. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Free Cash Flow may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

View original content:

