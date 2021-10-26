Former Facebook, National Geographic, and Netflix Executive Joins PointsBet's Leadership Team

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the hiring of Kyle Christensen as U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Kyle will oversee PointsBet's overall marketing strategy, working closely with core partners to drive product growth and gain overall market share in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. Christensen will report to PointsBet U.S. CEO Johnny Aitken.

Kyle Christensen

Christensen previously worked as the head of U.S. brand and consumer marketing for Facebook, leading the company's first-ever brand marketing campaign, More Together. Christensen also led marketing for the launch of Facebook's video platform, Facebook Watch.

"What an amazing time to be joining the PointsBet team," said Christensen. "The sports betting industry is growing exponentially and innovating every day, reminding me of the early days of the 'streaming wars.' PointsBet's unique offering, a premium experience delivered to discerning customers, is a story I'm looking forward to sharing. Thrilled to be on a team of professionals ready and willing to challenge conventional wisdom, shake up the status quo, and elevate the sports betting industry. It truly is a marketers dream."

Before joining Facebook, Christensen held key executive roles at National Geographic and Netflix. At National Geographic, he was responsible for leading the digital transformation of the business, focused on content and communities.

While at Netflix, Christensen oversaw marketing initiatives surrounding the brand's global launch and original film and television series, including Narcos and the shows featuring Marvel Intellectual Property.

"PointsBet continues to hire the best talent in the world," said Aitken. "Our company's growth trajectory is exciting, and Kyle is going to help take us to the next level. As our business evolves and in-game betting continues to be an ever-more important aspect of the premium experience we offer, upping our game and reaching our customers where they are is critical. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Kyle to our team and can't wait to see what we build together."

Christensen comes to PointsBet with nearly 20 years of high-profile marketing expertise in developing fully integrated content, brand, television, film, consumer, product, and partner campaigns. His campaigns have consistently ensured revenue generation, product visibility, and growth across paid, owned, and earned media.

The Loveland, Colorado native brings a love for sports, tech, fashion, film, and entertainment that has translated into a strong experience with the world's most respected companies, brands, TV, movies, filmmakers, celebrities, and athletes.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, Director of Communications, patrick.eichner@pointsbet.com

Jeff Altstadter, PointsBet, Director of Publicity, Jeffrey.Altstadter@pointsbet.com

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet