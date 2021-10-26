Eastlink Expands Network into NJFX Cable Landing Station Campus Providing NYC Bypass to the Caribbean and Canada

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX , the only Carrier Neutral Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering Tier 3 capabilities, announced Canadian telecommunications company Eastlink , deployed its fiber optic network ring at the NJFX CLS campus. NJFX is now a strategic location on the Eastlink fiber ring that connects the New Jersey, New York City metro area to Toronto and Montreal. Offering significant network diversity, this expansion provides increased resiliency for business and mission-critical organizations , such as the finance, government, education, enterprise, retail and healthcare sectors.

"One of the key reasons NJFX was formed was to enable more diversity and high quality route options to support global network architectures," comments Felix Seda, General Manager for NJFX. "With more than 30 carriers and four subsea cables at our CLS campus, the route possibilities for any organization that relies on high capacity bandwidth are endless."

"Eastlink is excited to expand our network into NJFX's robust telecom ecosystem. This will provide diverse routing for key destinations such as Ashburn, VA while avoiding the congested NYC metro area," said Steve Irvine, Eastlink's Senior VP Engineering and CTO.

NJFX and Eastlink customers can also reach eastern destinations and key Points of Presences (PoPs) in Stamford, CT, Boston, MA, Portland, ME and beyond to Atlantic Canada, where they can access the GTT Cable Landing Station. An added advantage and capability are that customers can also connect to key network routes from NJFX to the Caribbean and onto South America.

The new Eastlink PoP at NJFX will enable even more subsea cable system options, including connectivity to Gemini Bermuda Consortium (CBUS-1) and East Caribbean Fiber System (ECFS) submarine cables, which provide secure paths to Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, and the English-speaking West Indies islands of St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Vincent, Grenada and Trinidad.

Follow NJFX's latest developments on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/njfx/ . For more information, visit www.njfx.net.

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. The unique facility operationally supports high and low-density colocation solutions with 24/7 support. It is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to the Havfrue/AEC2, Seabras, TGN1 & TGN2 subsea cable systems.

For NJFX media inquiries, please contact:

JSA

jsa_njfx@jsa.net

+1.866.695.3629 ext. 13

About Eastlink:

Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Celebrating 50 years in business this year, and powered by state-of-art network, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, unified communications/telephone, data communications, security and automation and TV to business, residential and public sector customers in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, as well as Bermuda. Eastlink is recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

For Eastlink media inquiries, please contact:

Daniel MacDonald | Vice President, Business Sales

Eastlink

Daniel.MacDonald@corp.eastlink.ca

T: 902.431.4426

M: 902.489.0499

(PRNewsfoto/NJFX)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NJFX