Douglas Elliman Sets Course for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 415,000 Americans become first time boat buyers in 2020 and yacht sales continue to soar across the nation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announces its official sponsorship of the 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show for the third consecutive year as exclusive real estate partner and Windward VIP Sponsor. The 2021 international boat show marks the sixth year of Douglas Elliman's involvement with the industry's esteemed yearly exhibit.

Beginning October 27th and continuing through October 31, 2021, Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the epicenter of the yachting capital of the world. The 5-day show attracts more than 100,000 people, 642 exhibitors with more than 686 boats on display, making it the largest in-water boat show in the world.

"Douglas Elliman is pleased to continue our expanded sponsorship at the annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this season," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. "As a national brokerage that supports the boating industry, The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show gives us the opportunity to connect with our clientele and visitors from all over the world that are drawn to the boating capital of the world this time of year."

As third year exclusive real estate and Windward VIP sponsors, the Windward VIP Club is an annual highlight of the show and is located on the main dock at Bahia Mar. This year The Windward VIP Club sponsored by Douglas Elliman, will take over the Captain's Lounge and Tower Building with outdoor terraces for shore and water views. VIP guests have access to a luxury premium beverage bar, featuring gourmet food offerings and concierge for booking appointments with manufacturers and yacht brokers elevating the Windward VIP experience and exclusivity this year.

"The boating industry is a fundamental component of the Florida real estate market and it is a privilege to continue our support as the exclusive real estate partner and VIP Windward Sponsor," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Region. "We look forward to welcoming clients, agents and colleagues to the largest boat show in the world."

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the largest in-water boat show in the world, the show spans across nearly 90 acres of multiple outdoor sites. Through it's 62-year history the show has generated a positive economic impact in South Florida. In 2019, the exhibit produced $1.3 billion to the state of Florida and more than 8,000 full-time jobs were associated with the show.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States. With approximately 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 100 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 61 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

